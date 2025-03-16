Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates Trump'

"This is how much the DC elitest media hates Trump," tweets Sean Spicer. "For the first time in the 140-year history of the Gridiron Club Dinner, those gathered did not offer the traditional toast to the sitting U.S president."

Advertisement

This is how much the DC elitest media hates Trump



For the first time in the 140-year history of the Gridiron Club Dinner, those gathered did not offer the traditional toast to the sitting U.S. president. — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 16, 2025

They must think there will be no ramifications, that they can get by with another one without it boomeranging back to their bottom line.

Respect is a virtue. It is not prescribed by law. It is not mandated, in many cases. It does not need a whole lot of explanation. Respect for a person can be dependent on that person, while respect for an officeholder has to do with the office. That is not to suggest that there are never times when officeholders do things that are not worthy of respect; there are. But a general respect can be afforded, for the office, at least, regardless of the person.

That being said, respect is not and should never be obligatory. We should never arrive at a place where free people, particularly members of a free press, are required or even expected to pay some sort of homage to certain people. The grassroots elements of freedom can, at times, feel a bit prickly. It may be, we may at times think due to our exasperation over a seeming lack of respect and honor, easier if people were required to do certain things in certain ways. But that is not freedom.