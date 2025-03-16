CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT...
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk...
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deporte...
Hunter Biden Jets Off to Luxury Getaway, Sticks American Taxpayers with the Secret...
Just For Fun: Robby Starbuck Discovers Evil Device That Removes the Need for...
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak...
Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien...
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That...
Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with...

Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates Trump'

Jacob B. | 2:26 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"This is how much the DC elitest media hates Trump," tweets Sean Spicer. "For the first time in the 140-year history of the Gridiron Club Dinner, those gathered did not offer the traditional toast to the sitting U.S president."

Advertisement

They must think there will be no ramifications, that they can get by with another one without it boomeranging back to their bottom line.

Respect is a virtue. It is not prescribed by law. It is not mandated, in many cases. It does not need a whole lot of explanation. Respect for a person can be dependent on that person, while respect for an officeholder has to do with the office. That is not to suggest that there are never times when officeholders do things that are not worthy of respect; there are. But a general respect can be afforded, for the office, at least, regardless of the person.

That being said, respect is not and should never be obligatory. We should never arrive at a place where free people, particularly members of a free press, are required or even expected to pay some sort of homage to certain people. The grassroots elements of freedom can, at times, feel a bit prickly. It may be, we may at times think due to our exasperation over a seeming lack of respect and honor, easier if people were required to do certain things in certain ways. But that is not freedom.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SEAN SPICER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son
Amy Curtis
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change Ideas for the Bishop
Amy Curtis
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands
Amy Curtis
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT News for the GOP)
Doug P.
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Eric V.
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son Amy Curtis
Advertisement