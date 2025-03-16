Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son

This writer has never seen a more miserable, self-loathing, and dour group of people than the American Left.

Yesterday, there was a lot of adorable footage making the rounds on social media featuring President Donald Trump and X, one of Elon's young sons.

We can't even with the cuteness.

Everyone needs a Grampa Trump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4LKPdHhnyc — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) March 15, 2025

Our hearts? Melted.

Just another day of the most adorable little burst of energy hanging out with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/VqQhlk8nys — Kelly (@kellytx2) March 15, 2025

This is BEYOND adorable.

Anyway, while most normal people were touched by the grandfatherly scene, at least one Leftist who probably looks like she's perpetually sucking on lemons had to ask a question:

Does this child live at the White House now? pic.twitter.com/BJGCxEWEwK — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 14, 2025

Why does that bother you, Molly?

Posts like these convince me that there really do exist two kinds of people in the world.



Those who realize this video what it is - a President who truly loves and cares for children. You may not agree with President Trump in every way and you should not. But his compassion for… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 16, 2025

The post concludes:

But his compassion for the child is on full display here. And then those who all over this tenderness, because they are replacing the God-sized hole in their heart with some sort of sick political team sport. You, Ms. Ploofkins, are of the latter kind. Prove me wrong.

Can't prove you wrong because you are correct.

Where is Navy Blue Biden, Molly? — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) March 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has spent more time with X, who isn't his grandson, than Joe Biden has with his granddaughter.

Molly must've forgotten about Hunter.

Why do you care, Karen? — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) March 16, 2025

Being deeply troubled by the presence of young children in the White House speaks volumes about the Left's ideology.

None of it good.

I think it’s so cute how little X bounces with happiness while he walks alongside Trump. He looks at Trump and takes his hand like a would a grandfather.



How anyone could be offended or triggered by this is beyond me. — Raven's Nest (@RavensNest1776) March 15, 2025

It's the Left. They always find something to be offended and indignant about.

did you complain when Joe Biden’s adult children, grandchildren and fiancés moved into the White House? https://t.co/dOkmUy9Qoc — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 16, 2025

That, of course, is (D)ifferent.

The left is very upset to see a normal adult acting normally around small children.



Molly would be much happier if Trump was creepily sniffing X and trying to bite him. https://t.co/FP6SVRTX8G — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 15, 2025

That they find this scene bothersome really reveals their thinking, doesn't it?

Why is it that so many left-minded people are so perplexed and borderline irritated at the sight of children? It’s kind of weird. https://t.co/7JHiFoafEJ — ɐ͎ʞ͎ć͎ı͎ɹ͎ɐ͎ɯ͎ (@leamaric) March 15, 2025

They've been taught to hate children.