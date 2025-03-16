Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son

CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

This writer has never seen a more miserable, self-loathing, and dour group of people than the American Left.

Yesterday, there was a lot of adorable footage making the rounds on social media featuring President Donald Trump and X, one of Elon's young sons.

We can't even with the cuteness.

Our hearts? Melted.

This is BEYOND adorable.

Anyway, while most normal people were touched by the grandfatherly scene, at least one Leftist who probably looks like she's perpetually sucking on lemons had to ask a question:

Why does that bother you, Molly?

The post concludes:

But his compassion for the child is on full display here. And then those who  all over this tenderness, because they are replacing the God-sized hole in their heart with some sort of sick political team sport. You, Ms. Ploofkins, are of the latter kind. Prove me wrong.

Can't prove you wrong because you are correct.

President Donald Trump has spent more time with X, who isn't his grandson, than Joe Biden has with his granddaughter.

Molly must've forgotten about Hunter.

Being deeply troubled by the presence of young children in the White House speaks volumes about the Left's ideology.

None of it good.

It's the Left. They always find something to be offended and indignant about.

That, of course, is (D)ifferent.

That they find this scene bothersome really reveals their thinking, doesn't it?

They've been taught to hate children.

