CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 13, 2025
CNN's not having a great day. As we reported, President Donald Trump shut down CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she interrupted him in the Oval Office and then went on not to call on CNN. The Trump administration is done playing with CNN.

We covered CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who advised the Biden campaign to hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over, on Wednesday, when she and Jake Tapper psychoanalyzed Elon Musk changing his X handle to "Harry Bolz." Earlier this month, Swisher said Democratic governors had to "go gangster" on the DOGE employees and put them and Elon Musk in prison. She doesn't sound like a very nice person.

It's understandable that Musk might think Swisher is mean, but CNN's Dana Bash did a quick fact-check and determined it was false that Swisher and Scott Galloway aren't "cruel" and "deceitful."

SWISHER: “He said we were mean. And that’s not inaccurate. Correct. Scott, don’t you think?”

GALLOWAY: “I’m mean-ish.”

BASH: “Mean-adjacent.”

This is embarrassing.

Again, CNN didn't bat an eyelash when Swisher called for Musk and the DOGE boys to be arrested and imprisoned. She's actually a very nice person, to which Bash can attest.

Bash claimed that she'd never spoken to a Democrat who was for late-term abortions. Integrity: shot.

No, it's not endearing at all.

***

