CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person

***

CNN's not having a great day. As we reported, President Donald Trump shut down CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she interrupted him in the Oval Office and then went on not to call on CNN. The Trump administration is done playing with CNN.

Advertisement

We covered CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who advised the Biden campaign to hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over, on Wednesday, when she and Jake Tapper psychoanalyzed Elon Musk changing his X handle to "Harry Bolz." Earlier this month, Swisher said Democratic governors had to "go gangster" on the DOGE employees and put them and Elon Musk in prison. She doesn't sound like a very nice person.

It's understandable that Musk might think Swisher is mean, but CNN's Dana Bash did a quick fact-check and determined it was false that Swisher and Scott Galloway aren't "cruel" and "deceitful."

NEW: CNN’s Dana Bash awkwardly “fact-checks” Elon Musk, claiming Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway aren’t “cruel” and “deceitful.”



BASH: “I just want to fact-check something. Musk called you cruel and deceitful human beings. I know you both. You are neither. So fact-check: false.”… pic.twitter.com/NoP846eWBj — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 13, 2025

SWISHER: “He said we were mean. And that’s not inaccurate. Correct. Scott, don’t you think?” GALLOWAY: “I’m mean-ish.” BASH: “Mean-adjacent.” This is embarrassing.

Again, CNN didn't bat an eyelash when Swisher called for Musk and the DOGE boys to be arrested and imprisoned. She's actually a very nice person, to which Bash can attest.

They definitely don't deny being mean. Dana is fact checked as she tries to fact check. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) February 13, 2025

Swisher just proved her “fact check” as false 😂



How embarrassing! Cringe 😬 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 13, 2025

Of course Dana isn't unbiased at all in this assessment. — allaboutthelight🍒 (@BarbMorgenroth) February 13, 2025

Dana Bash tried to “fact-check” Musk’s opinion on Swisher and Galloway, claiming they aren’t “cruel” or “deceitful.” But Swisher immediately admitted to being “mean”, and Galloway agreed. Instead of reporting facts, CNN is now policing opinions they don’t like. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) February 13, 2025

CNN is so broken… — GRich (@grichardson747) February 13, 2025

That’s not a “fact check” Dana, that’s your opinion — Trump World (@Louaye1980) February 13, 2025

Source: Trust me bro. — AmeriCAT™ (@KyntuckyKytten) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

Bash is a mean and deceitful person so fact check **VOIDED** — Gucki54 (@gucki54) February 13, 2025

The bias is great in that one, regardless of of the stone faced, stoic presence. Just when you think she’s going to be consistently professional, she disappoints. — John Wooten (@Wootenjr95) February 13, 2025

Yea cause Dana Bash has such great integrity & has never lied 🤥 before… — J (@JayTC53) February 13, 2025

Bash claimed that she'd never spoken to a Democrat who was for late-term abortions. Integrity: shot.

Hahaha. Three losers propping each other up. Good Lord CNN is the worst. — Rangerfan94 (@psu1983) February 13, 2025

These people think they are endearing themselves. They are not. — MISTAKES WERE MADE (@MISTAKES_W_MADE) February 13, 2025

No, it's not endearing at all.

***