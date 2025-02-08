John Bolton Says That DOGE Cuts Are Hurting 'Long-Term American Interests'
DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on February 08, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are doing everything they can to bring possible harm to the members of Elon Musk’s DOGE team. ‘Journalist’ Kara Swisher and podcaster Scott Galloway have lent their voices to this dangerous, irrational chorus. Musk has publicly called out the two.

Here’s Swisher and Galloway calling for DOGE members to be imprisoned. (WATCH)

Many posters are asking if ‘journalists’ and Democrats have learned anything from their defeat in the 2024 presidential election. We know the answer.

There’s no hope for these people either. Their refusal to join reality is dangerous because they are cornered and desperate. Commenters can see it.

