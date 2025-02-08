DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are doing everything they can to bring possible harm to the members of Elon Musk’s DOGE team. ‘Journalist’ Kara Swisher and podcaster Scott Galloway have lent their voices to this dangerous, irrational chorus. Musk has publicly called out the two.

Here’s Swisher and Galloway calling for DOGE members to be imprisoned. (WATCH)

🚩 Kara Swisher & Scott Galloway Are in Full Panic Mode Now Calling for the Arrest of the @DOGE Engineers



“I want to see Democratic governors … use the full faith and the letter of the law to put you folks in prison … This is a coup … We need to go gangster here.” pic.twitter.com/RT5qiBRbFR — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2025

Swisher & Galloway are threatening talented, young software engineers who are gave up high compensation for death threats in order to help the American people.



Shame on Swisher & Galloway, cruel, mean & deceitful human beings that they are! https://t.co/50MdPfsOQl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2025

Many posters are asking if ‘journalists’ and Democrats have learned anything from their defeat in the 2024 presidential election. We know the answer.

Nope. Doubling and tripling down on the reason they lost. — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2025

Nope. Not a clue. They believe the “narrative” and now they are willing to do whatever. — ⏳ChaoticSandman⏳ (@ChaoticSandman) February 8, 2025

Their bubbles and echo chambers dont allow them to see whats happening. — TXRose (@TRoseKay13) February 8, 2025

This is what happens when you divorce yourself from reality for long periods of time. — Browse Deweb (@BrowseDeweb) February 8, 2025

There’s no hope for these people either. Their refusal to join reality is dangerous because they are cornered and desperate. Commenters can see it.

Look how scared they are. I love it. But everyone’s gotta watch their back—a cornered animal can be a dangerous animal — Danny Archer (@mastodonkey) February 8, 2025

We are watching the animal chews its own leg off to free itself from the trap stage. — Elisabeth Thompson (@LisaTho26849367) February 8, 2025

The “man” is staring at the floor the entire time. No eye contact. Totally defeated. Just making noises. — Brian 🥜 🥜 (@realxbanker) February 8, 2025

Some posters think they’ve stumbled upon why Galloway is so angry. He bet on the wrong horse. (WATCH)

Same guy LOL pic.twitter.com/vMrY2IZoVT — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) February 8, 2025

So he lost his a** and needs government to bail him out. Dumbass. You bought the propaganda and lies that Elon just defunded. Now you're broke and stupid. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — DDD1924 (@DDD_1924) February 8, 2025

THAT'S really why he is so pi**ed at Trump and Elon. He lost his bet pic.twitter.com/1Dl7iglpbZ — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) February 8, 2025

What a loser! Swisher and Galloway are occupying their own fantasy world but it doesn’t mean their rhetoric doesn’t affect the real one. It's unlikely they're going to stop even if people get hurt. Trump and Musk need to immediately up security for the DOGE team members.