Kara Swisher Advises Biden Campaign to Hammer 'Rapist, Racist, Fascist' Over and Over

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we've reported, the Biden campaign thinks that July 6 — excuse us, January 6 — will be the biggest image in people's minds when they enter the voting booth in November. We highly doubt that; for most normal people, 2021 was one day three years ago, not the near-collapse of democracy that the Biden campaign wants to run on.

CNN, asking "Is Trump Amnesia a Real Thing," treated us to panelist Kara Swisher giving the Biden campaign some advice. Hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over.

No kidding. When we hear "rapist," we think of Tara Reade. When we hear "racist," we picture Joe Biden telling African Americans "you ain't black" if you don't vote for him, and when we hear "fascist," well, don't get us started. 

We know they'd like Donald Trump in jail before the election, but the American people don't seem to be on board with the lawfare being used to keep Trump off of the ballot.

We hope they take that advice. Trump's popularity has only gone up.

***

