Kara Swisher Advises Biden Campaign to Hammer 'Rapist, Racist, Fascist' Over and Over

As we've reported, the Biden campaign thinks that July 6 — excuse us, January 6 — will be the biggest image in people's minds when they enter the voting booth in November. We highly doubt that; for most normal people, 2021 was one day three years ago, not the near-collapse of democracy that the Biden campaign wants to run on.

CNN, asking "Is Trump Amnesia a Real Thing," treated us to panelist Kara Swisher giving the Biden campaign some advice. Hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over.

Advice from @karaswisher on CNN’s Chris Wallace Show: “Biden has to get in there very hard and go ‘rapist, racist, fascist’ over and over and over again.” pic.twitter.com/hrPeKsaApr — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) March 9, 2024

Why would Biden say that about himself? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 9, 2024

No kidding. When we hear "rapist," we think of Tara Reade. When we hear "racist," we picture Joe Biden telling African Americans "you ain't black" if you don't vote for him, and when we hear "fascist," well, don't get us started.

Trump could say the exact same thing about Biden and actually form sentences… — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) March 9, 2024

“Don’t engage his ideas or policy prescriptions directly. We lose that battle 10/10. Call him names. Bonus if they kind of rhyme.” — Moog Rogue (@moogrogue) March 9, 2024

Labels and a lack of dialogue.



The modern state of the Democratic Party. — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) March 9, 2024

I hope he does this. Trump will win 40 states. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) March 9, 2024

We know they'd like Donald Trump in jail before the election, but the American people don't seem to be on board with the lawfare being used to keep Trump off of the ballot.

Do it please. It will backfire so hard. Do it! — Gordie (@BfgGordie) March 9, 2024

Wait... isn't that what they've been doing for 7 years. — Franc Marion (@FrancMarion0227) March 9, 2024

So what the left usually does. Got it. — Archer James (@ArcherJames10) March 9, 2024

"Deplorable" it. Quality plan. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) March 9, 2024

This is what a person out of ideas sounds like. — Ryan Rand (@realryanrand) March 9, 2024

Pretty much the bubble that the 2024 Democrat grievance coalition lives in, summed up in one sound bite...



'We just have to rant even more about how much we hate Trump! Then people will stop caring that Biden thinks he's running for Congress and can't remember when he was VP!' — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) March 9, 2024

We hope they take that advice. Trump's popularity has only gone up.

