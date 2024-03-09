President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July 6

Since the Biden campaign doesn't have much to run on (Biden's still promising to end cancer as we know it), they've pivoted toward January 6. It was as bad as Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and of course, President Joe Biden brought up January 6 within the first 10 minutes of his State of the Union address. His campaign advisers seem to think the threat to Democracy is what's going to be on voters' minds in November.

Last week, top Biden adviser Mike Donilon said in an interview, "I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th" when they enter the voting booth. We disagree: The January 6 select committee did its best to make the argument to the American people that Donald Trump incited the January 6 "insurrection," even holding hearings on prime-time television. Where are they now? Liz Cheney? Adam Kinzinger?

As we reported earlier, Biden flew to Pennsylvania to give a campaign speech and seemed to forget (again) that he was running for president, not senator. "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" he exclaimed. At least he remembered what state he was in.

That wasn't the only gaffe, though. Biden told the audience of how just the night before, he was in the Capitol Building, which was assaulted on … July 6?

If his campaign is going to make the Capitol riot its centerpiece, they should probably work on him getting the date right.

Between this and "Lincoln" Riley, Biden's not tackling those concerns about his mental acuity.

How does he screw up the date for the most important day ever for Democrats? — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) March 9, 2024

Seriously. Democrats and the media have drilled "January 6" into our minds since 2021. It's all they talk about.

