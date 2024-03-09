OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke...
'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illega...
'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to...
Killing Freedom With a Whisper: Biden's DOL Contractor Rule Goes Into Effect on...
'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by...
Florida Rep Brian Mast SHUTS DOWN Code Pink Rabble Rousers
Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next...
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House,...
WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)
Barbra Streisand Says Biden's 'Very Popular' on All Issues (So Let's Take a...
WATCH: John Kasich Goes on MSNBC to Remind Us Why He's No Longer...
Evoking Memories of Beau Biden's Death is Outrageous Behavior and Joe Biden Must...
'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myoca...
Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election...

President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July 6

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Since the Biden campaign doesn't have much to run on (Biden's still promising to end cancer as we know it), they've pivoted toward January 6. It was as bad as Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and of course, President Joe Biden brought up January 6 within the first 10 minutes of his State of the Union address. His campaign advisers seem to think the threat to Democracy is what's going to be on voters' minds in November. 

Advertisement

Last week, top Biden adviser Mike Donilon said in an interview, "I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th" when they enter the voting booth. We disagree: The January 6 select committee did its best to make the argument to the American people that Donald Trump incited the January 6 "insurrection," even holding hearings on prime-time television. Where are they now? Liz Cheney? Adam Kinzinger?

As we reported earlier, Biden flew to Pennsylvania to give a campaign speech and seemed to forget (again) that he was running for president, not senator. "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" he exclaimed. At least he remembered what state he was in.

That wasn't the only gaffe, though. Biden told the audience of how just the night before, he was in the Capitol Building, which was assaulted on … July 6?

If his campaign is going to make the Capitol riot its centerpiece, they should probably work on him getting the date right.

Recommended

OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Between this and "Lincoln" Riley, Biden's not tackling those concerns about his mental acuity.

Seriously. Democrats and the media have drilled "January 6" into our minds since 2021. It's all they talk about.

Advertisement

Never forget July 6.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records
Amy Curtis
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged
Coucy
'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by Erasing Women
Chad Felix Greene
'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illegal' During SotU
Coucy
Florida Rep Brian Mast SHUTS DOWN Code Pink Rabble Rousers
Coucy
'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to Connect Nonbinary Riders and Drivers
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke Records Amy Curtis
Advertisement