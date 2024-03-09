Whoops! Joe Biden Forgot What Job He's Running For (Again)

There's a theory that runs around that suggests that before major addresses like the State of the Union someone in President Joe Biden's staff 'injects him' with something or other to keep his mind in the game for the duration of the event. It's impossible to know how true this is, of course, but it's hard to argue that the man seems entirely different if you compare how he acts during a speech like the State of the Union address he gave last Thursday evening to a more routine event... like this campaign event in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

BIDEN: "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" 😬 pic.twitter.com/5LHZ4hVTb2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

Sure there were a decent number of gaffs during the State of the Union speech, but for all of the issues he had Biden seemed to at least remember what job he was running for then. This isn't even the first time that Biden's seemed to forget what job he's applying for, but maybe we can cut him some slack on this since the man's been working in elected government jobs since the Polk administration. Or maybe not.

This man should be sitting on the porch of a ranch somewhere watching his great grandchildren play, not making critical decisions for the country — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) March 9, 2024

And he said it twice.



Unbelievable. — Johnathan Marshall (@cajunphried) March 9, 2024

Send this mf to the old folks home — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 9, 2024

Seriously, Jill, just let your husband retire. We get it, you like living in the White House, but this is just cruel.

When the State of Dementia drugs are unavailable because Hunter used them. — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) March 9, 2024

Oh look, the meth wore off. — Writer Gurl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) March 9, 2024

We’d be happy to send you back to Congress. You sure that you’re reading the correct teleprompter? — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) March 9, 2024

Joe, the words were right there! We know you're reading the speech, just stick to it man!

I joke that he doesn't know he's president, but turns out... https://t.co/fBA7EPMV5y — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 9, 2024

Only place he needs to be sent is Sunrise Memory Care https://t.co/TlN54hvaX0 — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) March 9, 2024

Literally this morning MSNBC said that “this is the best Joe Biden” and just yesterday said he’s “far beyond cogent, and better than he has ever been intellectually”



He doesn’t even know what office he’s running for https://t.co/0RkCJE2WVY — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 9, 2024

It boggles the mind how the media doesn't get embarrassed by their attempts to polish this particular turd, but at a certain point you have to just kinda assume they're incapable of embarrassment.

Now sure you might say 'I misspeak all the time! Big deal!', but you aren't running for President, not to mention that you're not reading off of a literal teleprompter when you misspeak. Not everyone's up to public speaking in general, sure, but if there's one thing Joe Biden has been known for during his long, long, long tenure in politics it's been his love of being on camera and speaking publicly all the time... that and being an obnoxious blowhard who's wrong about stuff when he's not actively plagiarizing it.

It's time to send Joe off into the sunset. Whatever they're pumping him with to keep him going in his big set-piece speeches clearly can't be administered every day and we can't have a President who's only capable of higher-order thinking for one day every six months or so. It just won't do.

***

