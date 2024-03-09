The Inability to Pass Daylight Saving Time Legislation Shows HOW Dysfunctional Our Governm...
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade...
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rul...
'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on...
Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservat...
Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big...
Best Economy EVER, Jack! February Layoffs Highest Since 2009
Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home
Math Is HARD: Numbers Just Don't Add Up for Biden's 'Tax Billionaires' Plan
Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
SANITY PREVAILS: Judge Rules Minority Business Development Agency Discriminated Against Wh...
Count Dana Loesch as Unimpressed With the GOP Response to the State of...
The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the...

Whoops! Joe Biden Forgot What Job He's Running For (Again)

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 AM on March 09, 2024

There's a theory that runs around that suggests that before major addresses like the State of the Union someone in President Joe Biden's staff 'injects him' with something or other to keep his mind in the game for the duration of the event. It's impossible to know how true this is, of course, but it's hard to argue that the man seems entirely different if you compare how he acts during a speech like the State of the Union address he gave last Thursday evening to a more routine event... like this campaign event in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Sure there were a decent number of gaffs during the State of the Union speech, but for all of the issues he had Biden seemed to at least remember what job he was running for then. This isn't even the first time that Biden's seemed to forget what job he's applying for, but maybe we can cut him some slack on this since the man's been working in elected government jobs since the Polk administration. Or maybe not.

Seriously, Jill, just let your husband retire. We get it, you like living in the White House, but this is just cruel.

Recommended

Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Joe, the words were right there! We know you're reading the speech, just stick to it man!

It boggles the mind how the media doesn't get embarrassed by their attempts to polish this particular turd, but at a certain point you have to just kinda assume they're incapable of embarrassment. 

Now sure you might say 'I misspeak all the time! Big deal!', but you aren't running for President, not to mention that you're not reading off of a literal teleprompter when you misspeak. Not everyone's up to public speaking in general, sure, but if there's one thing Joe Biden has been known for during his long, long, long tenure in politics it's been his love of being on camera and speaking publicly all the time... that and being an obnoxious blowhard who's wrong about stuff when he's not actively plagiarizing it. 

Advertisement

It's time to send Joe off into the sunset. Whatever they're pumping him with to keep him going in his big set-piece speeches clearly can't be administered every day and we can't have a President who's only capable of higher-order thinking for one day every six months or so. It just won't do.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONGRESS JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade TDS)
Doug P.
'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
Amy Curtis
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on 'Illegals'
Grateful Calvin
Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
Doug P.
The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the FBI Look BAD
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule Amy Curtis
Advertisement