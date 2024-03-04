Team Biden Thinks the Biggest Images Voters Will Have Are of January 6

They are really starting to panic about the polls at the Biden campaign. A recent New York Times/Siena poll had Donald Trump winning the election if it were held today. Trump had a 5-point lead. A Fox News poll released a day later had Trump winning 49/47.

What can Joe Biden do to turn things around? Talk up Bidenomics? Build Back Better? Visit the border for the second time ever?

Biden adviser Mike Donilon seems to think the Biden campaign needs to stick with the argument that if Trump wins re-election, it will be the end of democracy and there will never be another election. By November, Donilon thinks the biggest image in people's minds will be January 6. That one day when Trump supporters rioted like liberals did all through 2020 with their "fiery but peaceful" protests.

This is an old tweet we keep around for occasions like this:

Liberals need 1/6 to be some momentous event because it gives them purpose and vindication.



Journalists need it because, for many, it was the most exciting and scary thing they ever did.



The security state loves it because it's what justifies their power and budget. https://t.co/TxpebDIMeX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2021

Glenn Greenwald is right. Liberals need January 6 to be worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11. They already had a select committee do a couple of prime-time TV specials showing carefully selected footage put together with the help of a former ABC producer to tell the story of January 6 and Trump's role in inciting it.

In a rare interview, top Biden adviser Mike Donilon explains their theory of the case: By November, he predicted, “the focus will become overwhelming on democracy. I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th.”@eosnos reporthttps://t.co/HD2KirFIyf pic.twitter.com/ioLkmfwjO0 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 4, 2024

Yes, we think of January 6 every time we go grocery shopping.

The thing about this profile is that Team Biden clearly thinks what it's doing is working. Which, maybe. But I doubt many of them would have expected to be trailing Trump right now, even as inflation has abated and voter perceptions of the economy have improved. https://t.co/VrjD4fyTEm — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 4, 2024

What evidence is there that their strategy is working? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2024

Are they delusional? Completely and totally delusional? — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) March 4, 2024

Voter perceptions of the economy have not improved



Nor has inflation abated — Billy Carruthers (@BillyCarruther3) March 4, 2024

Focusing on democracy while trying to throw Trump off ballots may not be the winning argument they think. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 4, 2024

They are also presuming "democracy" will be a winning strategy, for which I see no evidence. It seems to, instead, have the opposite effect of causing eyes to roll and to glaze over — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) March 4, 2024

They have a grossly inflated sense of just how much people (don’t) rank J6 as a major concern. Their propaganda has failed and will continue to fail should they continue to make that a centerpiece of the campaign. — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) March 4, 2024

Just a couple of months ago Biden was bragging that January 6 protesters had been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. That might not impress people the way he thinks it does, especially as more footage is released.

January 6 wasn't even the biggest thing on people's minds on January 7 — daylight's burnin (@geo_ideas) March 4, 2024

That was 2021, people. Stuff has happened since then.

It's also likely that the "Democracy" argument hasn't worked because they went overboard on the indictments. Bringing too many cases and counts against Trump reinforced the argument that the charges are political. — Zachary Hayes (@ZHayes2024) March 4, 2024

They're trying to save democracy by keeping Trump's name off the ballot.

Biden is also a whopping +2 on "Protecting Democracy " in the current NBC poll, not the slam dunk issue they think it is — Terry McCrary (@TerryMcCr) March 4, 2024

Democracy is what conservatives support. Ending democracy is a liberal goal. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) March 4, 2024

Biden's campaign strategy seems to be singing to the choir of the MSNBC Wine Mom audience instead of moderates and swing voters — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) March 4, 2024

People look at Democrats as the world’s most hypocritically political party. Something is in the air and you can feel the gig is up. Even lifelong democrat voters hate this administrations economy and border crisis. — dcca (@cali_bitcoin) March 4, 2024

We remember when people like Jennifer Rubin thought Liz Cheney was the perfect candidate for president based on her heroic performance with the January 6 select committee, and she got pummeled.

Inflation hasn't abated and voter perceptions of the economy have not improved. No one except wonks in D.C. cares about January 6 anymore.

