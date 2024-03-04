Team Biden Thinks the Biggest Images Voters Will Have Are of January 6

ATF Director Still Doesn't Know the Difference Between a Magazine and a Clip
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 04, 2024
Twitter

They are really starting to panic about the polls at the Biden campaign. A recent New York Times/Siena poll had Donald Trump winning the election if it were held today. Trump had a 5-point lead. A Fox News poll released a day later had Trump winning 49/47.

What can Joe Biden do to turn things around? Talk up Bidenomics? Build Back Better? Visit the border for the second time ever?

Biden adviser Mike Donilon seems to think the Biden campaign needs to stick with the argument that if Trump wins re-election, it will be the end of democracy and there will never be another election. By November, Donilon thinks the biggest image in people's minds will be January 6. That one day when Trump supporters rioted like liberals did all through 2020 with their "fiery but peaceful" protests.

This is an old tweet we keep around for occasions like this:

Glenn Greenwald is right. Liberals need January 6 to be worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11. They already had a select committee do a couple of prime-time TV specials showing carefully selected footage put together with the help of a former ABC producer to tell the story of January 6 and Trump's role in inciting it.

Yes, we think of January 6 every time we go grocery shopping.

Just a couple of months ago Biden was bragging that January 6 protesters had been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. That might not impress people the way he thinks it does, especially as more footage is released.

That was 2021, people. Stuff has happened since then.

They're trying to save democracy by keeping Trump's name off the ballot.

We remember when people like Jennifer Rubin thought Liz Cheney was the perfect candidate for president based on her heroic performance with the January 6 select committee, and she got pummeled.

Inflation hasn't abated and voter perceptions of the economy have not improved. No one except wonks in D.C. cares about January 6 anymore.

***

