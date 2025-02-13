KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office

Under the second Trump administration, the legacy media is slowly being forced to reach the conclusion that they are dead. Or, at the very least, they don't wield the influence that they arrogantly think they do.

Yesterday, CNN's Kaitlan 'Constitutional Crisis' Collins found out the hard way that we have a REAL Press Secretary now when Karoline Leavitt shut her down completely by saying that media organizations that lie (like the AP) are going to face accountability in this White House.

Collins, however, is apparently a glutton for punishment.

Today, she was in the Oval Office as President Trump signed an executive order promising reciprocal tariffs on any country that takes advantage of the United States. While he was still doing his photo opp for the signing, she rudely tried to interrupt with her oh-so-important question about inflation.

It's funny how she never asked Joe Biden about that for four years but suddenly seems to think that Trump should have solved that disaster in less than a month. (Then again, Biden never took unscripted questions from the press, so maybe she never had the chance.)

In any event, the President didn't appreciate her imitation of Jim Acosta and told her so pretty definitively.

Daaaaaamn, son.

If Trump was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the scene might have looked something like this:



We also love that, when Trump put his order away and said it was time for questions, he deliberately skipped past Collins and called on someone else.

Sorry, not sorry.

Memo to the legacy media: you are not as important as you think you are. And you will receive NO deference when you act like a boorish oaf in the Oval Office (or the White House Press Room).

Love this. Teach them to be respectful! https://t.co/d4CNhab0dF — Christina Riley, Grab🍿They are being exposed! (@chriistiiee75) February 13, 2025

The media always demands respect (without earning it), but they never give it.

Welp. Trump and Leavitt don't play that.

@kaitlancollins

Entitled and rude CNN "reporter" just got schooled - but will "it" ever learn? Doubt it. https://t.co/YZ0WyB0Gar — Faun B Jones 17 (@FBJones17) February 13, 2025

One way or another, she will learn. She'll either behave herself or she'll soon discover that Trump won't call on her if she acts like a ... ahem ... 'female dog.'

I think @kaitlancollins likes being told to shut up by Daddy 😂 — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) February 13, 2025

LOL.

OK, we never considered that possibility, but who knows? CNN employs a guy who masturbates on company Zoom calls, so it's not out of the question that they also employ someone with a humiliation fetish.

Eventually, Trump did call on Collins, this time about Ukraine, and what do you know? He TORCHED her again:

Trump just TORCHED CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:



“This should’ve been done by Biden years ago… I know he’s a friend of yours. He’s a friend of CNN—that’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. They have no credibility.” pic.twitter.com/tzhnKFxeba — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

Trump obviously had no patience for Collins or networks like CNN who turned a blind eye to Biden's weakness toward Russia for years and are now demanding that he solve the problem immediately with no accommodations to Russia.

Kind of like they are trying to do to him with Biden's inflation.

This is the kind of attitude all politicians on the Right should have towards the MSM. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) February 13, 2025

Trump has always been good at smacking down the leftist media, but somehow, he is even better at it this time around.

HA. It sure was. We're certain that Collins will run back to her anchor chair and complain that Trump was being a bully to her, but she forgot the motto of the second Trump administration: 'We really don't care, Margaret.'

And it will be pretty ironic watching CNN clutch their pearls about Trump being 'mean' after TWO instances of Democrats calling conservatives 'd*cks' on that network in the last 24 hours.

CNN’s ratings have tanked year after year—because no one believes their “news” anymore. Trump’s right: they sold out their credibility to protect Biden, and now no one takes them seriously. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) February 13, 2025

Everything Trump told to Collins in that clip is 100 percent accurate.

And he simply does not care if she thinks he is being 'disrespectful' to her.

😆😆LOVE how President Trump reminds mainstream media that NO one watches them ANYMORE‼️😆😆 https://t.co/hALnBMGZr2 — Nikki Q (@NikkiRocky50413) February 13, 2025

Make no mistake, President Trump does not respond to 'journalists' like Collins because he thinks she deserves an answer to her loaded, biased questions.

He is talking right past her, to the American people directly, and rightfully mocking the legacy media in the process.

And, as we also saw today, he has no problem with telling them to shut their pie holes.

It's going to be a fun four years.

Not so much for CNN or the dead legacy media, but absolutely for the rest of us.