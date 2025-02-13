KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office

Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:20 PM on February 13, 2025
Twitchy

Under the second Trump administration, the legacy media is slowly being forced to reach the conclusion that they are dead. Or, at the very least, they don't wield the influence that they arrogantly think they do. 

Yesterday, CNN's Kaitlan 'Constitutional Crisis' Collins found out the hard way that we have a REAL Press Secretary now when Karoline Leavitt shut her down completely by saying that media organizations that lie (like the AP) are going to face accountability in this White House. 

Collins, however, is apparently a glutton for punishment. 

Today, she was in the Oval Office as President Trump signed an executive order promising reciprocal tariffs on any country that takes advantage of the United States. While he was still doing his photo opp for the signing, she rudely tried to interrupt with her oh-so-important question about inflation.

It's funny how she never asked Joe Biden about that for four years but suddenly seems to think that Trump should have solved that disaster in less than a month. (Then again, Biden never took unscripted questions from the press, so maybe she never had the chance.)

In any event, the President didn't appreciate her imitation of Jim Acosta and told her so pretty definitively. 

Daaaaaamn, son. 

If Trump was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the scene might have looked something like this: 

The Rock Know Your Role GIFfrom The Rock GIFs


We also love that, when Trump put his order away and said it was time for questions, he deliberately skipped past Collins and called on someone else.

Sorry, not sorry. 

Memo to the legacy media: you are not as important as you think you are. And you will receive NO deference when you act like a boorish oaf in the Oval Office (or the White House Press Room). 

The media always demands respect (without earning it), but they never give it. 

Welp. Trump and Leavitt don't play that. 

One way or another, she will learn. She'll either behave herself or she'll soon discover that Trump won't call on her if she acts like a ... ahem ... 'female dog.'

LOL. 

OK, we never considered that possibility, but who knows? CNN employs a guy who masturbates on company Zoom calls, so it's not out of the question that they also employ someone with a humiliation fetish. 

Eventually, Trump did call on Collins, this time about Ukraine, and what do you know? He TORCHED her again: 

Trump obviously had no patience for Collins or networks like CNN who turned a blind eye to Biden's weakness toward Russia for years and are now demanding that he solve the problem immediately with no accommodations to Russia.

Kind of like they are trying to do to him with Biden's inflation. 

Trump has always been good at smacking down the leftist media, but somehow, he is even better at it this time around. 

HA. It sure was. We're certain that Collins will run back to her anchor chair and complain that Trump was being a bully to her, but she forgot the motto of the second Trump administration: 'We really don't care, Margaret.'

And it will be pretty ironic watching CNN clutch their pearls about Trump being 'mean' after TWO instances of Democrats calling conservatives 'd*cks' on that network in the last 24 hours

Everything Trump told to Collins in that clip is 100 percent accurate. 

And he simply does not care if she thinks he is being 'disrespectful' to her. 

Make no mistake, President Trump does not respond to 'journalists' like Collins because he thinks she deserves an answer to her loaded, biased questions. 

He is talking right past her, to the American people directly, and rightfully mocking the legacy media in the process. 

And, as we also saw today, he has no problem with telling them to shut their pie holes. 

It's going to be a fun four years. 

Not so much for CNN or the dead legacy media, but absolutely for the rest of us. 

