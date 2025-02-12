Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of America

This editor has an outdated copy of The Associated Presss Stylebook within reach on his desk. The stylebook gives guidance to AP's reporters on what language to use as well as things like capitalization in headlines. We often make fun of new stylebook guidelines, such as the use of “pregnant people” to make it easier to write stories about “people who seek an abortion.”

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, an AP reporter was blocked from covering an executive order signing in the Oval Office because the AP refuses to change "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America" in its guidelines. "It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism," the AP wrote in a statement.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was concerned about the Trump administration retaliating against reports who don't use the language the White House suggests they use. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shut her down pretty comprehensively.

🚨🔥Karoline Leavitt shuts CNN hack Kaitlan Collins down after whining about an AP reporter losing access over ‘Gulf of America':



“Let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this white House. It's a privilege to be the white House press secretary. And… pic.twitter.com/a7M9CjC1Lo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

… And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions." "I was very upfront in my briefing on day one, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable. And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I'm not sure why news outlets don't want to call it that, but that is what it is."

As Leavitt pointed out, the AP had a reporter there at the briefing, so they're not being shut out.

We have a superstar in press secretary Karoline Leavitt.



Making press briefings great again — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 12, 2025

When was the AP put in charge of naming bodies of water?



Did the people vote for the AP to be our Commander in Chief? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 12, 2025

Who is worse: Kaitlan Collins or Karine Jean-Pierre? — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 12, 2025

The other night, Collins joined the chorus of voices saying the U.S. was "dangerously close" to a constitutional crisis.

She schooled her. — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) February 12, 2025

Putting @kaitlancollins the hack, in her place. Love it. — Cindy (@asheborn57) February 12, 2025

Good, the activists at the AP masquerading as "journalists" shouldn't be taken seriously by anyone. — Stefan Andersson (@Stefan3334) February 12, 2025

Made it clear - the administration isn't playing their games. Either get with the program or you'll lose privileges. Being there is by invitation and they don't have to invite you. — Brian Wallace (@RealBKWallace) February 12, 2025

CNN and AP, you're not special.

Kaitlan Collins is an absolute joke, just another whiny leftist hack pretending to be a journalist. — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) February 12, 2025

Perfectly clear and they knew exactly what they were doing. 👏👏👏👏 — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) February 12, 2025

Karoline is in BEAST mode ✊️😁 — Paul Hoffman (@jphx32011) February 12, 2025

Karoline was much nicer than she needed to be. Listen to Kaitlan's choice of words: retaliate against "journalists". She thinks she's Acosta, but she will find out. — David W. Green (@Graviddeen) February 12, 2025

Even Google Maps has gotten with the program. Try to keep up, AP. You too, CNN.

