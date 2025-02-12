Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of America

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 12, 2025
Twitchy

This editor has an outdated copy of The Associated Presss Stylebook within reach on his desk. The stylebook gives guidance to AP's reporters on what language to use as well as things like capitalization in headlines. We often make fun of new stylebook guidelines, such as the use of “pregnant people” to make it easier to write stories about “people who seek an abortion.” 

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, an AP reporter was blocked from covering an executive order signing in the Oval Office because the AP refuses to change "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America" in its guidelines. "It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism," the AP wrote in a statement.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was concerned about the Trump administration retaliating against reports who don't use the language the White House suggests they use. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shut her down pretty comprehensively.

… And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions."

"I was very upfront in my briefing on day one, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable. And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I'm not sure why news outlets don't want to call it that, but that is what it is."

As Leavitt pointed out, the AP had a reporter there at the briefing, so they're not being shut out.

The other night, Collins joined the chorus of voices saying the U.S. was "dangerously close" to a constitutional crisis.

CNN and AP, you're not special.

Even Google Maps has gotten with the program. Try to keep up, AP. You too, CNN.

