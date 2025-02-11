CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis

The memo went out. As Twitchy reported earlier, someone posted a video montage of all of the people warning about the constitutional crisis in which we currently find ourselves. CNN's Kaitlan Collins gave some wiggle room, saying that America is "dangerouly close" to a constitutional crisis. Again, we just can't take any of this seriously from people who said nothing when President Joe Biden bragged about defying the Supreme Court.

Collins seems to be shocked that it only took three weeks to get to this point. CNN's Brian Stelter posted her segment.

>> @kaitlancollins: "We are three weeks into the second Trump presidency, three weeks, and tonight, there are warnings that the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis." pic.twitter.com/PCHCm6MmRf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2025

CNN's homepage headline right now: "Constitutional crisis looms as Trump overhauls government"



Read @JoanBiskupic's analysis here: https://t.co/tQPzbk9hxc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2025

A constitutional crisis "looms." So what CNN is saying is there is currently no constitutional crisis.

Joe Biden tried to unilaterally and unconstitutionally excuse billions in student loans, and when the Supreme Court told him he couldn't, he decided to do it any way.



But now, we're "dangerously close to a constitutional crisis!?" pic.twitter.com/lgK9QkO7LL — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 11, 2025

Amazing that we weren’t close to a “constitutional crisis” when Joe Biden pardoned his family members and allies, defied court orders on policies he knew were illegal, and tried to tweet amendments into the constitution.



Nobody takes this seriously anymore. https://t.co/HL4231Jegn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 11, 2025

Nope. It's just more lawfare meant to undermine the president's executive authority.

We're not even remotely close to a constitutional crisis, you complete morons. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 11, 2025

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/8Ge6wxN0eR — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) February 11, 2025

You no longer have a hold on the narrative. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 11, 2025

No one on X believes your lying asses anymore. The constitutional crisis is a bunch of elected Democrats WIGGING OUT at the thought of an audit of the American financial government.



And we know why. We've already seen over $100 BILLION of their grift & it's only been 21 days. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) February 11, 2025

Kaitlan Collins doesn’t even realize America knows CNN is fake news.



The woman is clueless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2025

Whatever you want to call it but we are restoring our constitutional rights by allowing the executive branch to do their job without interference from rogue judges. — Gibson4NYSgov (@blackpatriotnft) February 11, 2025

Translation: “We are no longer in charge. Have no leaders or policies that appeal to enough Americans for us to regain power. Therefore we must create a faux crisis to panic people into giving us back the power we crave.” — WPaCoyote (@pa_coyote94151) February 11, 2025

There is no "crisis."



It's a disagreement about separation of powers.



And it was started by the Judicial Branch. — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) February 11, 2025

"They have access to your information" just wasn't getting the traction they thought it would. Had to pivot to "constitutional crisis". — Jerome (@RagweedCapital) February 11, 2025

I think CNN is assuming that the judges involved believe in the Constitution. — Randal Nichol (@RandyNicholCDA) February 11, 2025

You mean because far left activist judges are trying to take control of the executive branch and violate the Constitution, Tater? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 11, 2025

Nobody believes nor trusts either of you. — (Q)uality (C)ontrol (@ShadowOps_one7) February 11, 2025

The only constitutional crisis seems to be that activist liberal judges haven't read the Consititution and understand separation of powers.

