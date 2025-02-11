Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 11, 2025
Twitchy

The memo went out. As Twitchy reported earlier, someone posted a video montage of all of the people warning about the constitutional crisis in which we currently find ourselves. CNN's Kaitlan Collins gave some wiggle room, saying that America is "dangerouly close" to a constitutional crisis. Again, we just can't take any of this seriously from people who said nothing when President Joe Biden bragged about defying the Supreme Court.

Collins seems to be shocked that it only took three weeks to get to this point. CNN's Brian Stelter posted her segment.

A constitutional crisis "looms." So what CNN is saying is there is currently no constitutional crisis.

Nope. It's just more lawfare meant to undermine the president's executive authority.

The only constitutional crisis seems to be that activist liberal judges haven't read the Consititution and understand separation of powers.

***

