VIP
On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones
Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's...
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift...
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About...
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids...
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels...
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying...
Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...

Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The Democrat Party sent out a memo to their legacy media mouthpieces in print and on-air that the phrase of the week is ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ An X user has made a media montage showing how this ‘passing phrase’ is on the tips of the tongues of all the expected hacks.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Yes, Pink Floyd was a nice touch.

You could make a long list of past non-organic words and phrases that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have pushed on the public. See if you remember these: crossed state lines, oligarchy, walls are closing in, adjudicated rapist, selective editing, cheap fakes, unelected billionaire. Commenters see what’s going on.

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We bet you can come up with many other words and phrases that ‘journos’ and Dems have concocted to push their shared fake narratives.

So, is what’s happening with President Donald Trump a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?’ Posters weigh-in.

Advertisement

More and more Americans are seeing through these calculated attempts to manipulate them to side with the Democrat Party. It’s not working. Farewell to the machine.

Tags: CONSTITUTION CRISIS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EXECUTIVE ORDERS FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism
Brett T.
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake
Amy Curtis
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement