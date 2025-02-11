Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montage

The Democrat Party sent out a memo to their legacy media mouthpieces in print and on-air that the phrase of the week is ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ An X user has made a media montage showing how this ‘passing phrase’ is on the tips of the tongues of all the expected hacks.

They have received their talking points pic.twitter.com/lrTKK2iWTA — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) February 11, 2025

‘Welcome to the Machine’ was a nice choice 👍🏻 — HootahMan (@MarkHodder3) February 11, 2025

Great choice of music for this video. Welcome to the Machine! — WhiskeyClear (@MyWhiskeyClear) February 11, 2025

The @DNC talking points have gone out to the legacy media. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) February 11, 2025

Yes, Pink Floyd was a nice touch.

You could make a long list of past non-organic words and phrases that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have pushed on the public. See if you remember these: crossed state lines, oligarchy, walls are closing in, adjudicated rapist, selective editing, cheap fakes, unelected billionaire. Commenters see what’s going on.

Their new trigger word. — Oscar N. (@oec2025) February 11, 2025

OLiGarcHy didn’t work so they’ve move on to constitutional crisis — cfo.btc (@btc_cfo) February 11, 2025

Kids, this year we will be using “Constitutional Crisis” to fight against the Republicans. “Save Democracy”, “Misinformation”, and “Cheap Fake” have all expired. — Just Say Julie 🇺🇸💃✝️✨🇺🇸 (@majorityRUs) February 11, 2025

It’s like they learn one new word and repeat it until they learn another word of the day — MAGA-MO (@troydettmer) February 11, 2025

It only took them about a month. 😂 That’s all we are going to hear now. New buzz words — LetiTex (@TexLeti) February 11, 2025

I'd love to see theses democrat email chains.

The phrase of the day is "Constitutional Crisis" — Caballero (@HughAkston0) February 11, 2025

The walls are closing in on Trump's constitutional crisis. — Robert Ferdinand (@ROBERTFERDINA14) February 11, 2025

We bet you can come up with many other words and phrases that ‘journos’ and Dems have concocted to push their shared fake narratives.

So, is what’s happening with President Donald Trump a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?’ Posters weigh-in.

Why is it a “constitutional crisis”? Explain to me why??!! We the people want this audit!! — JJ (@JINVISIBLEWOMAN) February 11, 2025

These people are panicked — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) February 11, 2025

It seems like they are getting judges to stop or slow it down. Pray 🙏🏼 — JJ (@JINVISIBLEWOMAN) February 11, 2025

The only constitutional crisis there is is a crooked judiciary interfering with the operations of the executive branch — Tizmo (@Tizmo1776) February 11, 2025

It's a constitutional crises and a threat to democracy, blah blah blah. Who's listening to this garbage? — Brad Feazell (@BradFeazell) February 11, 2025

It;s a crisis that someone we elected is doing what he said he would do, and exactly what we want him to do? — RealBigEdRed (@RealBigEdRed) February 11, 2025

More and more Americans are seeing through these calculated attempts to manipulate them to side with the Democrat Party. It’s not working. Farewell to the machine.