AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Hiro Komae

The Associated Press is deadnaming the Gulf of America and pretending to be a victim because the White House doesn’t want the alleged news agency willfully lying to the public. A ‘journalist’ lost the privilege of attending an Executive Order signing in the Oval Office over the AP’s tantrum.

Here’s the AP’s entitled response.

The AP has policies about not deadnaming people. It could easily apply the rule that covers so-called sexual transitions to textual ones like the Gulf of Mexico transitioning to the Gulf of America by President Donald Trump’s pen.

The AP is painting itself as the victim for refusing to publish the truth because Trump’s in office again.

Access to the White House and the Oval Office is a privilege. There are plenty of other media outlets that will gladly take the AP’s place if it wants to keep playing ‘victim’ games.

The Gulf of America is already being acknowledged and accepted by the federal government and businesses. Commenters have some examples.

If this is the stubborn, ridiculous hill the AP is willing to die on that’s fine. After the funeral, we can bury it at sea… preferably in the Gulf of America. We’ll make sure the obit gets that correct.

