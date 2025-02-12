Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper

Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 12, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We had a good laugh the other day when CNN's Dana Bash reported on Elon Musk temporarily changing his X handle to Harry Bōlz. He's since changed it back to Elon Musk, but CNN is still on the story, and Jake Tapper had on CNN contributor Kara Swisher to analyze the thinking behind Harry Bōlz. You'll remember that Swisher just last week said of DOGE, "We need to go gangster here" and "use the full faith and the letter of the law to put you folks in prison." So she's no fan of Musk or DOGE.

Tapper wouldn't say Harry Bōlz out loud like his colleague but called the name change "stupid."

… wasn't offended by the name; he just thought it was dumb.

Swisher determined that Musk isn't happy about life but noted that he is crafty and strategic.

What is Tapper on about, anyway. Do you think any of these tech billionaires are happy? Now that's stupid.

Musk seems pretty satisfied with his life, but maybe Swisher's right and he's just covering up some deep insecurity.

Exactly. They won't report on Hunter Biden's laptop but will spend a whole day talking about Musk using a joke X handle.

