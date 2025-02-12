Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper

We had a good laugh the other day when CNN's Dana Bash reported on Elon Musk temporarily changing his X handle to Harry Bōlz. He's since changed it back to Elon Musk, but CNN is still on the story, and Jake Tapper had on CNN contributor Kara Swisher to analyze the thinking behind Harry Bōlz. You'll remember that Swisher just last week said of DOGE, "We need to go gangster here" and "use the full faith and the letter of the law to put you folks in prison." So she's no fan of Musk or DOGE.

Tapper wouldn't say Harry Bōlz out loud like his colleague but called the name change "stupid."

NEW: Elon Musk fanatic Kara Swisher says Musk changed his name on X to "Harry Bolz" because he likes the power it brings.



Harry Bolz = Power. Got it.



CNN's Jake Tapper and Swisher did a deep dive into Musk's 'Harry Bolz.'



Tapper promised his audience that he wasn't offended by… pic.twitter.com/XKzqN1yoyQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

… wasn't offended by the name; he just thought it was dumb. Swisher determined that Musk isn't happy about life but noted that he is crafty and strategic.

What is Tapper on about, anyway. Do you think any of these tech billionaires are happy? Now that's stupid.

The fact they still don’t realise they are being trolled 🤣🤣🤣 — William Brown (@FocusProb) February 12, 2025

They can't understand that he was mocking them 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 12, 2025

The only depressed people in this situation are the two losers on CNN. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

Musk seems pretty satisfied with his life, but maybe Swisher's right and he's just covering up some deep insecurity.

What would we ever do without these hard-hitting pieces from legacy media? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025

When you're complaining about power, you usually are the one without it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 12, 2025

Got his beloved Lil 𝕏 on his shoulders in the Oval Office doing a Press Conference with the President about how they are saving democracy on behalf of the American people who voted for transformative change.



I’d say @elonmusk is enjoying life a lot more than Kara Swisher! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/K38q51epLs — Adam Collett (@AdamCollettX) February 12, 2025

It's awesome that this is what they are talking about — 🇺🇲American Paw Paw🇺🇲 (@walter_bost) February 12, 2025

I always find it funny when losers critique winners. — Believe On Jesus Christ (@TheLastDon222) February 12, 2025

Analyzing the name "Harry Bolz" as if it were a great mystery is exactly why the press sometimes loses credibility. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 12, 2025

Exactly. They won't report on Hunter Biden's laptop but will spend a whole day talking about Musk using a joke X handle.

***