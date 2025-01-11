England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term

We've written a lot recently about the grooming gang scandal in Great Britain recently. The consensus is that it was covered up by the government (and is still being covered up by the government) because the grooming gangs were mainly composed of Pakistani men and the police didn't want to be seen as racist, to the point where they'd arrest fathers for trying to save their daughters. "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur says that Elon Musk was trying to stir up race riots "again" by posting about the scandal. Musk was the topic of conversation on BBC Newsnight earlier this week as panelists talked about the "absolute horror" of Musk's "incendiary language."

Just as we're continually reminded every time an illegal immigrant murders an American woman that she's was more likely to have been killed by a fellow citizen, the National Police Chief's Council has assured us that the vast majority of grooming gangs are composed of white men.

It is wrong to say group-based child abuse is predominantly committed by Pakistani men, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) has said.



🔗 Read more https://t.co/MrTMnBj5FI — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 10, 2025

Nothing says "trust us" quite like turning the comments off 😂 — justmyopinionman (@PSeaso51593) January 11, 2025

You could be arrested if you replied in a way that caused someone anxiety.

The Times of London reported Friday that council areas where British-Pakistani men raped young white girls have endorsed an Islamophobia definition that views the phrase “Asian grooming gangs” as racist:

Oxford, Newcastle, Manchester and Calderdale are four local authorities to get behind a report that critics believe will silence whistleblowers trying to raise the alarm about child abuse. The report warned that “Asian grooming gangs” are a modern iteration of “age-old stereotypes and tropes about Islam” of “sexual profligacy and paedophilia, or Islam and violence”, concluding that they “heighten the vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes”. The Labour Party has formally adopted the definition and the report, which was produced by the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for British Muslims, co-chaired by Wes Streeting, the health secretary. The government is considering a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination to be used nationally, which critics have said would effectively act as a “blasphemy law”.

England truly has fallen. The Labour Party formally adopted the definition while voting to block a national inquiry into the grooming scandal.

But at least we know what their main concern is: not the safety and well-being of white girls as young as 12, but the vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes.

A national inquiry is needed because the local councils were complicit with the cover-up and cannot be trusted to do the investigations themselves. pic.twitter.com/Mn9JouNPdO — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) January 11, 2025

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2025

I have a feeling they keep using the term “Asian” to cause more virtue-signaling, which sucks for East Asians like myself 😑 — Val 💃 (@ExcusedEarly) January 11, 2025

There are a whole lot of Asians who aren't Muslim.

Grok: "The failure to record the ethnicity of offenders in Rotherham, with 67% of cases lacking such details, suggests an intentional omission to obscure the ethnic pattern of the crimes" --> This is unbelievable. — midwitpolitics (@midwitpolitics) January 11, 2025

They can’t be trusted to do ANYTHING never mind inquiries — Wasted (@Kilbey117) January 11, 2025

If they are not allowed to even name the problem (and that with downplaying language like this), there is no hope that they can properly investigate the scandal. — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) January 11, 2025

Every level of governance has been subverted. — Murphy (@DefundedRobocop) January 11, 2025

An *independent* inquiry is needed because politicians of all major parties are implicated. — Home Star — A Science Fiction Movie (@HomeStarMovie) January 11, 2025

Local councils… beyond useless creations — Truthwatcher (@TruthwatcherUK) January 11, 2025

Local councils also do not have the scale to reveal the full extent of the problem. I recently saw evidence that at least FIFTY towns are now believed to have had rape gangs. Rather than decreasing, the more we learn the larger the extent of the problem seems to get. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) January 11, 2025

Rather be racist than be raped. — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) January 11, 2025

The men they're defending against racism: pic.twitter.com/nYX8CKmBrF — Black Dumpling (@blackdumpling58) January 11, 2025

The propaganda is insane. Soviet levels. — 𝕬𝖑𝖊𝖝⚡ (@bitcoin_artisan) January 11, 2025

Free speech is nonexistent in the U.K. anymore. We've done quite a few stories of people being arrested over "malicious" Facebook posts … actually cuffed and taken to jail.

