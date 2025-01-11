Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers
Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Meta and Amazon Are Ending Some of Their DEI Programs
'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a...
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse'...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in...
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What...
'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her

England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 11, 2025
Twitter

We've written a lot recently about the grooming gang scandal in Great Britain recently. The consensus is that it was covered up by the government (and is still being covered up by the government) because the grooming gangs were mainly composed of Pakistani men and the police didn't want to be seen as racist, to the point where they'd arrest fathers for trying to save their daughters. "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur says that Elon Musk was trying to stir up race riots "again" by posting about the scandal. Musk was the topic of conversation on BBC Newsnight earlier this week as panelists talked about the "absolute horror" of Musk's "incendiary language."

Advertisement

Just as we're continually reminded every time an illegal immigrant murders an American woman that she's was more likely to have been killed by a fellow citizen, the National Police Chief's Council has assured us that the vast majority of grooming gangs are composed of white men.

You could be arrested if you replied in a way that caused someone anxiety.

The Times of London reported Friday that council areas where British-Pakistani men raped young white girls have endorsed an Islamophobia definition that views the phrase “Asian grooming gangs” as racist:

Oxford, Newcastle, Manchester and Calderdale are four local authorities to get behind a report that critics believe will silence whistleblowers trying to raise the alarm about child abuse.

The report warned that “Asian grooming gangs” are a modern iteration of “age-old stereotypes and tropes about Islam” of “sexual profligacy and paedophilia, or Islam and violence”, concluding that they “heighten the vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes”.

The Labour Party has formally adopted the definition and the report, which was produced by the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for British Muslims, co-chaired by Wes Streeting, the health secretary.

The government is considering a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination to be used nationally, which critics have said would effectively act as a “blasphemy law”.

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Advertisement

England truly has fallen. The Labour Party formally adopted the definition while voting to block a national inquiry into the grooming scandal.

But at least we know what their main concern is: not the safety and well-being of white girls as young as 12, but the vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes.

There are a whole lot of Asians who aren't Muslim.

Advertisement

Free speech is nonexistent in the U.K. anymore. We've done quite a few stories of people being arrested over "malicious" Facebook posts … actually cuffed and taken to jail.

***

Tags: ASIAN ENGLAND ISLAMOPHOBIA MUSLIM RACISM RACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Amy Curtis
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video
Warren Squire
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers
Brett T.
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With Trump
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires Warren Squire
Advertisement