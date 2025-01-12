Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the Spread of Wildfires

As wildfires continue to spread, Los Angeles officials are banning leaf blowers and other powerful air blower devices. Yep, that’ll do it! We’re saved!

Here’s the announcement. (WATCH)

Los Angeles's response to the rampant wildfires: BANNING powered air blowers county wide per Democrat LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. pic.twitter.com/DGvmefvYUe — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 11, 2025

Ah yes, climate change and leaf blowers are what caused this. — LeChuck Rising (@lechuckrising) January 11, 2025

Yep, that will help fight fires. Banning leaf blowers. — Disaffected_Yankee (@pelham_blue_SG) January 11, 2025

Yep, striking a blow by stopping the blow!

Posters on social media can’t stop laughing at how ineffective and incompetent ‘leadership’ is in Los Angeles.

These people are a joke. I am sad for the Angelinos who has to suffer them - mostly through their choice of electing these bafoons - but l the rest of the country can see the practical outcome of what being governed by these people looks like. — BorisFromOdessa🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇲 (@OUATFOdessa) January 11, 2025

I have never witnessed such a concentration of officials engaging in gaslighting simultaneously. Their delivery consists solely of reading prepared statements, lacking any genuine emotion. It is disheartening, as this scripted approach fails to resonate effectively. — Mitch Reeves (@MRAssociates_FL) January 11, 2025

I guess when one is out of ideas they try anything. — Diogenes’ Lantern (@Diogenesfailed) January 11, 2025

The time for actual preventative measures is long gone. Now, it seems officials are doing anything, no matter how silly, to look like they’re concerned and working to end the wildfire crisis.

The wind has already spread the ash. 🤦‍♀️What do they expect people to do, sweep (which also spreads ash so they should ban brooms too). — YetToBeDetermined (@y2bdetermined) January 11, 2025

Also, hair dryers and vacuums next — Veronica-Corningware (@andreaUSA7373) January 11, 2025

Bold leadership here. This will certainly affect everyone in LA who is out using their blower in the yard right now. — Translator (@can52309145) January 11, 2025

If you don't agree with Comrade Supervisor Horvath you must be in the pocket of Big Air Blower. — EconomicalLaw (@SendMoreLawyers) January 11, 2025

California looks like a loony bin to those of us living in sane states. The only things that blow hot air that need to be banned are the cadre of Democrats that got California into this mess.