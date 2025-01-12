The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the Spread of Wildfires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

As wildfires continue to spread, Los Angeles officials are banning leaf blowers and other powerful air blower devices. Yep, that’ll do it! We’re saved! 

Here’s the announcement. (WATCH)

Yep, striking a blow by stopping the blow!

Posters on social media can’t stop laughing at how ineffective and incompetent ‘leadership’ is in Los Angeles.

The time for actual preventative measures is long gone. Now, it seems officials are doing anything, no matter how silly, to look like they’re concerned and working to end the wildfire crisis.

California looks like a loony bin to those of us living in sane states. The only things that blow hot air that need to be banned are the cadre of Democrats that got California into this mess.

