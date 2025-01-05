Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs

SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Elon Musk has been absolutely pounding the U.K. authorities, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, over the 'grooming gang' scandal and cover up, and he should.

It is an egregious example of not only government negligence, but of the woke mind virus taken to its fetid, logical conclusion.

In short, the U.K. authorities who could have put a stop to the gangs of Muslim migrants who systematically abused, raped, and groomed thousands of British girls didn't, because they didn't want to be seen as 'racist' and 'Islamophobic.'

Now The Telegraph has a damning story about how the coverup worked, and how those girls were not only denied justice, but often harassed and arrested by authorities:

Here's more:

In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed.

Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, 'there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.'

Yet in a pattern that would repeat itself, Telford’s authorities looked the other way. When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a 'no-go area', while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that “there was a nervousness about race… bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the ‘Asian’ community'.

Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been 'politically incorrect'.

Absolutely inexcusable.

Because the citizens will end up in prison if they complain or fight back.

A sane country would do this.

Britain is broken.

In the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'

Make it make sense.

Nailed it.

Yes, it must be served.

By the very people who insist they've got the best interests of Britons at heart.

They do not.

We sure do.

To our detriment.

Horrifying doesn't begin to cover it.

And yet the U.K. let this happen.

