New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

The Democrats in the media have run the usual playbook against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary. So far, we've learned he sexually assaults women, is an alcoholic who drinks on the job, and judging by his tattoos is likely a white supremacist.

Now we have a brand-new scandal: Hegseth was photographed visiting the 9/11 memorial in his underwear.

If this editor were Hegseth, he'd have his lawyer explain defamation to Denise Wheeler. "A drunk rapist in his underwear"?

This photo actually comes from a Navy SEAL fundraiser in 2023.

We actually checked Wheeler's X feed to see if this was a parody. It's not. She also defamed Hegseth for getting kicked out of Concerned Veterans for America, which has been debunked by the organization.

MSBNC is probably on the phone with her right now setting up an interview.

***

Tags: DRUNK MEMORIAL NAVY RAPIST SEPTEMBER 11 PETE HEGSETH

