New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear

The Democrats in the media have run the usual playbook against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary. So far, we've learned he sexually assaults women, is an alcoholic who drinks on the job, and judging by his tattoos is likely a white supremacist.

Advertisement

Now we have a brand-new scandal: Hegseth was photographed visiting the 9/11 memorial in his underwear.

Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense.



Visiting the 9/11 Memorial in his underwear.



The Pentagon has nothing to worry about. Our armed forces have longed to be led by a drunk, rapist in his underwear. pic.twitter.com/HKkp3A7lAq — Denise Wheeler 🌊💙 (@denisedwheeler) December 5, 2024

If this editor were Hegseth, he'd have his lawyer explain defamation to Denise Wheeler. "A drunk rapist in his underwear"?

This photo actually comes from a Navy SEAL fundraiser in 2023.

He’s not in his underwear, he’s in a *bathing suit*. This image is from the end of the NYC SEAL Swim across the Hudson River. The event raises money for the SEAL community, veterans, & families. The legs of the swim end at the World Trade Center memorial.pic.twitter.com/3HDXZZjeJr https://t.co/YJ3pk157lF — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2024

Bitch you are about to be sued to oblivion. It's one thing to call him a name that is an opinion, it's entirely different to call him a rapist. I would lawyer up if I were you. — Erin Ortiqeaux-Author MAGA (@ErinOrtiqeaux) December 5, 2024

You guys can never tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/AVkvzuUerb — Mokmuud (@mokmuud) December 5, 2024

Enjoy the libel suit — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) December 5, 2024

That’s athletic wear, not underwear.



I understand you hang around a bunch of feminine men who don’t know what it’s like to benchpress their own body weight. So this distinction may be difficult for you. — Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) December 5, 2024

Your daily reminder that the American left is comprised of the dumbest people on the planet. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 5, 2024

Those look like pretty ordinary PT shorts that you would see on any Marine Corps installation times 1 million. Check out Marine Corps “silkies.” — Glen Bradley •🇺🇸 (@GlenBradley) December 5, 2024

We actually checked Wheeler's X feed to see if this was a parody. It's not. She also defamed Hegseth for getting kicked out of Concerned Veterans for America, which has been debunked by the organization.

MSBNC is probably on the phone with her right now setting up an interview.

***