Concerned Veterans for America Trustee Praised Pete Hegseth After 'A Very Personal Attack'

As Twitchy reported Monday, Sen. Richard Blumental talked about his dire concerns about an alcoholic with control over nuclear weapons, after The New Yorker ran a hit piece on Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth citing "reports" of Hegseth being intoxicated while acting in his official capacity as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, a veterans advocacy group.

"A previously undisclosed whistle-blower report on Hegseth’s tenure as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016, describes him as being repeatedly intoxicated while acting in his official capacity—to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events," wrote Jane Mayer.

The New York Post's Josh Christenson disputed those claims Wednesday with a 2016 letter from the trustee of Concerned Veterans for America about Hegseth's exit from the organization.

Scoop: The trustee of the veterans advocacy group where Pete Hegseth served as president denied in 2016 that the current defense secretary-designee was forced out of the position due to drinking and other misconduct, directly contradicting whistleblowers who spoke with the New… pic.twitter.com/OkI3lRtKIo — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) December 4, 2024

Christenson reports:

“The truth is Pete resigned his position as CEO of Concerned Veterans for America as a result of a difference of opinion as to the future of the organization and so that he could focus on other endeavors, including his relationship with Fox News,” [trustee Randy] Lair said. … The CVA letter was meant to address an “unsolicited email” that had been forwarded to Fox News that included “a very personal attack against Pete and his military service.” It also appears to directly contradict a whistleblower report and other allegations from Hegseth’s tenure at CVA published Sunday by the New Yorker, in which ex-employees alleged the former vets group president had abused funds and been “totally sloshed” at several of the organization’s events.

"The bottom line is that Pete Hegseth voluntarily resigned his position and CVA recognizes and appreciates his accomplishments as CEO," wrote trustee Randy Lair. "Pete provided strong leadership during growth of CVA as an influential organization on many fronts. We wish him much success."

"We thought it was important to set the record straight given what appears to be a very personal attack against Pete and his military service," Lair added.

Read for yourself. You'll see the truth is on our side. https://t.co/0iL2H1H2Yg — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 4, 2024

Why is Hegseth's confirmation so important? Dan Bongino puts it plainly:

Hegseth IS the fight. We lose Pete and the swamp has already won. Let your invaluable voice be heard. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 4, 2024

They're trying to pull a Kavanaugh on Hegseth, and it's resonating with at least six Republican senators. As someone said, Donald Trump took a bullet in pursuit of reelection … it would be nice if the senators in the GOP could show some spine.

