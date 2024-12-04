Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
David Axelrod Applauds 'Intrepid Journos' for Anonymously Sourced Hegseth Hits (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

This week NBC News put out a hit piece on Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth that featured claims from... well, we have no idea. The story contained no names, only "anonymous sources." CBS News followed suit with making that the lead story on Evening News last night

On the other side of the coin we have Fox News personalities who worked with Hegseth quite a bit who have called BS on the entire hit piece. Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy said they were never even contacted for comment (probably out of fear that her comments would ruin the desired narrative):

There were many more people who have worked with Hegseth calling BS on those reports. At this point there are more people going on the record to refute the "anonymously sourced" stories than there are anonymous sources in the hit pieces: 

But Democrats, including David Axelrod, seem to think that the true "journalism" is coming from the outlets pushing anonymously sourced claims, when the real story is the people who worked with Hegseth going on the record to dispute those reports. 

Churning out stories with zero named sources making claims people on the record are disputing doesn't seem like "intrepid journalism" to us. 

The Left lost control of the narrative and it shows. 

Ah yes, the glory days of "intrepid journalism."

The legacy media can't fully go down the drain fast enough. 

