David Axelrod Applauds 'Intrepid Journos' for Anonymously Sourced Hegseth Hits (Yeah, About That...)

This week NBC News put out a hit piece on Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth that featured claims from... well, we have no idea. The story contained no names, only "anonymous sources." CBS News followed suit with making that the lead story on Evening News last night.

On the other side of the coin we have Fox News personalities who worked with Hegseth quite a bit who have called BS on the entire hit piece. Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy said they were never even contacted for comment (probably out of fear that her comments would ruin the desired narrative):

Your story is horseshit @NBCNews. Put my name on it. On the record. It’ll be your only on the record source.

Signed,

The guy who sat next to him for 8 hours every week for five years starting at 6am. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 3, 2024

The losers at @NBCNews never reached out to me either. @willcain is right - your story IS horseshit. You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story? https://t.co/s5YJsI23EV — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) December 4, 2024

There were many more people who have worked with Hegseth calling BS on those reports. At this point there are more people going on the record to refute the "anonymously sourced" stories than there are anonymous sources in the hit pieces:

So, for the record, there are now about half a dozen of @PeteHegseth's co-workers at Fox News on the record rebutting the anonymous allegations against him published by NBC News. https://t.co/w7GoQ5Ohxl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 4, 2024

More like two dozen — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2024

But Democrats, including David Axelrod, seem to think that the true "journalism" is coming from the outlets pushing anonymously sourced claims, when the real story is the people who worked with Hegseth going on the record to dispute those reports.

For all the yammering about "Fake News" and "enemies of the people," how much would we know about Pete Hegseth's mistreatment of women and his apparent problem with alcohol if not for probing by intrepid journalists, who have done the vetting Trump did not?

This is why a free… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 4, 2024

Churning out stories with zero named sources making claims people on the record are disputing doesn't seem like "intrepid journalism" to us.

David MEANT to say, 'THIS is why a Democrat-owned media is essential.'



Nineteen people went on the record denying the claims 10 conveniently anonymous sources made.



We are the media now, deal with it. :) — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 4, 2024

The Left lost control of the narrative and it shows.

Why did these same intrepid journalists cover up Hunter Biden’s laptop story. And Doug Emhoff’s abuse of women.



I guess that’s (D)ifferent? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) December 4, 2024

Ah yes, the glory days of "intrepid journalism."

Media bias at its finest: Doug Emhoff's allegations of slapping a girlfriend and office misogyny barely make a ripple, yet similar stories about conservatives would flood headlines. https://t.co/0Q9HIr0wmu pic.twitter.com/TCVueCPXPU — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) December 4, 2024

Every story published I've seen has used anonymous uncorroborated sources. If you think that's journalism, buddy I don't know what to tell you. https://t.co/eqKMCedP3Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2024





His “mistreatment of women” is an obviously bogus claim of rape by a woman who didn’t want her husband to find out she cheated.



The "problem with alcohol" came from

Anonymous sources and was thoroughly debunked by on the record sources.



That’s what you call… https://t.co/99qzTlKrHd — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) December 4, 2024

The legacy media can't fully go down the drain fast enough.