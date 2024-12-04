CBS News' Banner Year of Shameless #Journalism Continued With This 'INSANE' Open About Pete Hegseth

The legacy media has already reached rock bottom when it comes to destroying any remaining credibility they might have had left, and now they're dredging to make more room at the bottom.

Advertisement

NBC News has been running with a report that is completely anonymously sourced in which the unknown people quoted claim Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, had what they claim was a drinking problem that was well known at Fox News. Many who worked with Hegseth closely have come out, on the record, to say that report is a total BS hit job. Some of those Fox News personalities also say that NBC News never even reached out to them for comment, likely because the "journalists" knew their responses would ruin the narrative they were trying to create.

The hacks at CBS News have decided to add to their already banner year of "journalism" by trying to push that narrative even harder. Here's how the CBS Evening News opened last night:

CBS's Norah O'Donnell with an INSANE open to the 'CBS Evening News' smearing @PeteHegseth like it's the campaign all over again: "We begin with new reporting by CBS News. The highest priority of the president of the United States is the safety and security of the American people.… pic.twitter.com/rmaTvMcmUQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2024

Here's the full post via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

CBS's Norah O'Donnell with an INSANE open to the 'CBS Evening News' smearing @PeteHegseth like it's the campaign all over again: "We begin with new reporting by CBS News. The highest priority of the president of the United States is the safety and security of the American people. As the commander-in-chief, presidents rely on their defense secretaries to help carry out that solemn task. President-Elect Donald Trump wanted a Fox News weekend host to hold that post. The 44-year-old combat veteran, Pete Hegseth. Tonight, that nomination appears to be on the rocks. Hegseth is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Tonight, CBS News has learned Hegseth may not have the support of enough Republican senators to be confirmed for the job, meaning his nomination is in serious jeopardy."

Those same people are baffled as to why trust in the media has gone completely down the toilet.

Undaunted by her biased, credibility-shattering election coverage, CBS's Norah O'Donnell forges ahead. https://t.co/2xlg7ASvCI — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 4, 2024

Irony has been detected:

The irony in this apoplectic opening is that, less than a year ago, the current @SecDef was AWOL for over a week with no backup plan and no notification or communication. To anyone. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 4, 2024

The alleged "journalism" from the CBS Evening News continued when somebody was brought in to explain what former Pentagon officials think. Were there 51 of them by any chance?

Norah O'Donnell brought in the ever-pompous John Dickerson (one of her replacements) to to cite anonymous FORMER Pentagon officials...



O'Donnell: "[L]et's talk about the Defense Department. As you know, it's America's largest government agency. The defense secretary oversees… pic.twitter.com/f7355IAlwh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2024

"Former officials say..." Where have we heard this one before?

O'Donnell: "[L]et's talk about the Defense Department. As you know, it's America's largest government agency. The defense secretary oversees some three million military and civilian employees. You're talking about a nearly $1 trillion budget. What is this process that's going on? Tell us about the growing doubts around Pete Hegseth?" Dickerson: "Well, Norah, in preparation for our conversation, I talked to some former Pentagon officials, high-ranking officials. Obviously, they say the character questions go to trust. This is a job of extraordinary responsibility, but also this is a job that requires balance and restraint. What they'll focused on was just what the job requires. It's to give the president advice on using lethal force and it's a complicated world. We've got wars in the Middle East, Ukraine. You've got China, and Russia rising and there are surprises like what's happening in South Korea. And then there's the fact that a Pentagon defense secretary has to think about 2050 as much as 2025. That means artificial intelligence, supercomputing, and warfare in space. Then Donald Trump is making a complex job even more so for his defense secretary by adding on possibly rounding up migrants. Also, he wants to take huge sections of Pentagon staff away and he wants to rewire some U.S. alliances. So, this the very difficult job that Donald Trump is going to make even more complex."

Advertisement

The wheels have been coming completely off ever since Team Biden entered office and it's cute to watch the media pretend Trump's picks will somehow make things worse.

WHY are they anonymous.



Is it Milley, Esper an the gang? https://t.co/E3ULePaL2f — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) December 4, 2024

And you know how "trustworthy" some of these same sources have been in the past. Trump doesn't even take office until January 20th, so the "journalism" is about to get even more shameless -- if that's even possible.