NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place

Back in August, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' campaign said that she didn't support an electric vehicle (EV) mandate. As with many of her policies, that was a 180-degree turn. Earlier, as a senator, Harris had co-sponsored the Zero Emission Vehicles Act of 2019 which mandated that by 2030, half of all passenger vehicles sold would have to be zero-emission vehicles (either electric or hydrogen-powered), raming that number up to 100 percent by 2040.

In September, Volvo announced that it was scrapping its plan to manufacture only EVs by 2030. The market just didn't support it.

The New York Times has a report Saturday that big automobile manufacturers are hoping that Donald Trump will keep the Biden-Harris EV mandates in place. (He won't.) It seems they've already sunk big money into going all-electric.

All government mandates need to be scrapped. The people don't want EVs, and they can't afford them anyway.

