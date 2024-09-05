Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only EVs by 2030

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Yesterday, the Kamala Harris campaign declined to comment on an Axios story about her support of an electric vehicle mandate. That's a tacit way of saying she'd push through the legislation -- which would outlaw the sale of all non-EV cars by 2040.

It's essentially a ban on cars (specifically a ban on people like you and us owning them), because we don't have the resources or infrastructure to manufacture only EVs. And, frankly, most people can't afford them.

But when the reality of these environmental goals bite, they bite hard. Which is why Volvo has bowed out of its plan to sell only EVs by 2030:

More from The Washington Times:

Swedish automaker Volvo on Thursday announced it’s no longer aiming to sell only electric vehicles by the end of the decade, citing shifting market trends. 

Volvo said worsening market conditions have made that goal untenable. The company added that it’s dedicated to going electric and expects to sell some hybrid vehicles by 2030.

“We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan. “However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds.”

'Shifting market trends' is a nice way of saying 'we will go out of business if we do this.'

Kamala is going to try if given the chance, though.

And like this writer said -- it'll either fold or turn into a de facto ban on cars. She'd prefer we not find out.

Customers don't want the expensive and unreliable cars.

Now if only politicians could.

Yeah. They don't want to go bankrupt.

It's the smart move.

It really is laughable.

They're not ready for mass market sales. They just aren't.

Maybe they will be, one day. And when that happens it'll be because businesses and the market decide it's time. Not because politicians mandate it.

Looking at you, Kamala.

