Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only EVs by 2030

Yesterday, the Kamala Harris campaign declined to comment on an Axios story about her support of an electric vehicle mandate. That's a tacit way of saying she'd push through the legislation -- which would outlaw the sale of all non-EV cars by 2040.

It's essentially a ban on cars (specifically a ban on people like you and us owning them), because we don't have the resources or infrastructure to manufacture only EVs. And, frankly, most people can't afford them.

But when the reality of these environmental goals bite, they bite hard. Which is why Volvo has bowed out of its plan to sell only EVs by 2030:

Volvo abandons goal to sell only EVs by 2030 https://t.co/n5t2R9IimV — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 5, 2024

More from The Washington Times:

Swedish automaker Volvo on Thursday announced it’s no longer aiming to sell only electric vehicles by the end of the decade, citing shifting market trends. Volvo said worsening market conditions have made that goal untenable. The company added that it’s dedicated to going electric and expects to sell some hybrid vehicles by 2030. “We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan. “However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds.”

'Shifting market trends' is a nice way of saying 'we will go out of business if we do this.'

Nobody is going to keep that promise. Nobody. https://t.co/mYcbmPm3CN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 5, 2024

Kamala is going to try if given the chance, though.

And like this writer said -- it'll either fold or turn into a de facto ban on cars. She'd prefer we not find out.

BREAKING: Volvo cars are now doing a U-turn and SCRAPPING their goal of only selling EVs by the year 2030 due to lower customer demand. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) September 4, 2024

Customers don't want the expensive and unreliable cars.

EVs are good in certain circumstances but they cannot replace all gas powered cars it doesn't make sense for a multitude of reasons. Glad car companies are starting to realize that. — Peter Wysocki (@PeterWysocki) September 4, 2024

Now if only politicians could.

Why aren’t more car manufacturers responding to customer demands rather than government pressure? Well done Volvo 👏 — Garry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@gazamac95) September 4, 2024

Yeah. They don't want to go bankrupt.

When I, with many tears & rending of clothes, traded my lovely but aging Jag in for a Volvo in 2014 I was told “they’ll be fully electric by 2030”. I only stopped laughing last Tuesday afternoon. Now I’ve started laughing again… https://t.co/9E2ywop8qj — Brook Walker (@brook_d_walker) September 4, 2024

If people don't want EV'S, let the carmakers go out of business.. Electric Vehicles are sh!te. https://t.co/SAxogMpOHV — eightiesnow (@eightiesnow) September 4, 2024

They're not ready for mass market sales. They just aren't.

Maybe they will be, one day. And when that happens it'll be because businesses and the market decide it's time. Not because politicians mandate it.

Looking at you, Kamala.