Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells Us ALL We Need to Know

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Kamala Harris is a radical leftist. In 2019, she co-sponsored a bill that would require all new cars sold in the U.S. be 'zero-emissions' by 2040. That means EV and hydrogen powered cars only. Which are too expensive for most people, require infrastructure we don't have, and the mining of limited resources like lithium and cobalt.

In short, it's a ban on cars that would leave most Americans stranded.

So when her campaign sends an email -- notice how Kamala herself never talks about policies? -- and then declines to comment on follow up, it tells us everything we need to know: 

More from Axios:


Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign won't say whether she supports requiring automakers to build only electric or hydrogen vehicles by 2035 — a position she took during her 2020 campaign for president.

Why it matters: Since taking over President Biden's campaign in July, Harris has been light on policy details.


Driving the news: Harris' campaign has sent contradictory signals about her position on a mandate for automakers — a key issue in pivotal Midwestern states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where many autoworkers are based.

She'll pull the plug on the auto industry. Bank on it.

It's a radical, unsustainable bill.

Unless the goal is a backdoor ban on car ownership for a majority of Americans.

Her 2024 website is devoid of policy.

So yes.

The answer is yes.

This is the administration that spent $7.5 billion to install a handful of EV chargers across the country.

She sure is.

Her campaign could say this. It would be a valid policy shift.

They're not.

Which means she still supports this insanity.

We remember.

It'd be funny if it wasn't potentially ruinous to the U.S.

She's underperforming both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, so this doesn't bode well for her.

Nailed it.

The campaign has no comment on that, either.

YEP.

We sure do.

