Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells Us ALL We Need to Know

Kamala Harris is a radical leftist. In 2019, she co-sponsored a bill that would require all new cars sold in the U.S. be 'zero-emissions' by 2040. That means EV and hydrogen powered cars only. Which are too expensive for most people, require infrastructure we don't have, and the mining of limited resources like lithium and cobalt.

Advertisement

In short, it's a ban on cars that would leave most Americans stranded.

So when her campaign sends an email -- notice how Kamala herself never talks about policies? -- and then declines to comment on follow up, it tells us everything we need to know:

New: the Harris campaign wrote in an email that she “does not support an electric vehicle mandate.”



I asked if that meant she would veto or sign the bill she co-sponsored in 2019 w/ such a mandate for manufacturers.



The campaign declined to commenthttps://t.co/ogOwDdDD99 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 4, 2024

More from Axios:



Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign won't say whether she supports requiring automakers to build only electric or hydrogen vehicles by 2035 — a position she took during her 2020 campaign for president. Why it matters: Since taking over President Biden's campaign in July, Harris has been light on policy details.

Harris' campaign has said she no longer supports many of her past progressive positions and has embraced more centrist stances on health care, immigration, gun control and fracking.

Even so, Donald Trump's campaign has focused on footage from Harris' 2020 campaign to attack her as "dangerously liberal." Driving the news: Harris' campaign has sent contradictory signals about her position on a mandate for automakers — a key issue in pivotal Midwestern states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where many autoworkers are based.

She'll pull the plug on the auto industry. Bank on it.

W/ the great @Ben_Geman



As Senator, Harris co-sponsored the Zero-Emissions Act in 2019, which would require by 2040 that 100% of new passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. release no greenhouse gases (only EV’s and hydrogen cars fit that criteria).



During her 2020 campaign, she… pic.twitter.com/zyzmHtfOEv — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 4, 2024

It's a radical, unsustainable bill.

Unless the goal is a backdoor ban on car ownership for a majority of Americans.

This was what Harris proposed on her 2020 website.



"we will ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2030, and 100 percent are zero-emission by 2035. This will require a new and improved “cash for clunkers” program with incentives for cars… pic.twitter.com/2P9MdWc9Rq H— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 4, 2024

Her 2024 website is devoid of policy.

I asked the campaign last Wednesday if she would sign or veto the 2019 bill if she's elected.

After some back and forth, on Tuesday the campaign ultimately declined to comment. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 4, 2024

So yes.

The answer is yes.

In 2020, Harris also pledged that all new buses, heavy-duty vehicles and auto fleets would be "zero-emission" by 2030.

Her plan to transition the economy to combat climate change would cost $10 trillion over 10 years through public and private money, her 2020 campaign said then. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

This is the administration that spent $7.5 billion to install a handful of EV chargers across the country.

She will say whatever it takes to get elected then do what she has been doing. She’s a fraud. — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) September 4, 2024

She sure is.

2019 was a long time ago maybe she doesn’t feel federal involvement is still necessary pic.twitter.com/QYtzfNklXf — 🙄NotAmused (@NotamusedLady) September 4, 2024

Her campaign could say this. It would be a valid policy shift.

They're not.

Which means she still supports this insanity.

Remember when it was national news for the entire election and probably lost John Kerry the election that he flip-flopped on policy? Kamala does it nearly 2-3 times a day and it's just a normal thing now. — Jeff (@wildingthelamb) September 4, 2024

We remember.

This campaign is so funny. Virtually every aspect of it is like a Veep B plot. https://t.co/zdRLU2B5ll — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) September 4, 2024

It'd be funny if it wasn't potentially ruinous to the U.S.

This is why "Vibes" are so critical to the Harris campaign.



She refuses to run on policy and expects her demeanor and not being Trump to win the election for her. https://t.co/03lAWHPqrt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 4, 2024

She's underperforming both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, so this doesn't bode well for her.

"Kamala is for whatever you're for and against whatever you're against" -- unnamed campaign staffer in email https://t.co/PNZytudEox — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Seems like something she could clear up in her next interview.



When is that scheduled for, by the way? https://t.co/PKsCftT2p3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 4, 2024

The campaign has no comment on that, either.

So what that means is...



She supports an electrical vehicle mandate. https://t.co/oWVoFO1GWc — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2024

YEP.

She’s just gonna lie about every unpopular policy she espouses to get elected. If the American people are dumb enough to fall for it they deserve every s**t sandwich they get. https://t.co/sn67b9rNz8 — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) September 4, 2024

We sure do.