Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Was Just One of Biden's MANY MANY Lies Last Night

If you tried to stay up to see Biden's speech at the DNC last night, you noticed the Democrats bumped his speech out of prime time and back to midnight Eastern time. Most people on the East coast and in the Midwest were asleep or on their way to bed by the time Biden took the stage.

Probably by design, because the speech was angry and definitely not joyful.

It was also full of lies. Here's just one of them:

Joe Biden brags about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.



As of May, $7.5 billion has been spent — and only SEVEN chargers have been built. pic.twitter.com/nd83euSDZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Now, we're not math majors, but 7 does not equal 500,000.

But dividing $7.5 billion by 7 means each charging station cost just over $1 billion.

Who TF got that money? Seriously, where did it go??? — Yankees Girl 1776 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) August 20, 2024

*Poof*

Gone.

And don't ask where. We'll never know.

There are only 120,000 regular gas stations in the US, 500k is absurd number for gas much less electric. This just shows Joe pulled that # out his ass. — Jette Burner (@JetteBurner) August 20, 2024

We think the goal was 500,000 chargers but yes -- that's four times as many traditional gas stations for cars most Americans cannot afford, and for a market that cannot be that massive because the resources required (like cobalt) have a finite supply.

The win is getting to make friends and spread the money around. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) August 20, 2024

Slush funds for everyone!

Dems go on and on accusing Trump of “so many lies” yet happily ignore Biden’s lies. — Maccabirdee 🎗️🟦🐧 (@TWreninator) August 20, 2024

Of course they do.

You don’t hate the government enough, Exhibit 38459 🤬 https://t.co/hxggiC7QEt — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 20, 2024

We really don't.

But they sure do hate us.

After half a century as an inveterate liar in elected office, all of it in the age of television, is Joe Biden the record holder for most untruths told by any American politician? He has to be close if he’s not #1. https://t.co/IQjQNSjv5E — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) August 20, 2024

He's a shameless liar.

Always has been.

Can't be bothered.

Delusional as always…. but he is speaking to the bunch of Democrats left that still believe the bullish*t… these poor suckers will believe anything they’re told



Amazing that any are even left after the disaster this Biden/Harris team has left us https://t.co/eUQNrtIBpN — Adrianne Rudko (@a_rudko) August 20, 2024

It really is amazing.