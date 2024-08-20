Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Was Just One of Biden's MANY MANY Lies Last Night

'They Have a Point': Biden Disgracefully Recognizes Pro-Hamas Protesters Outside of DNC
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If you tried to stay up to see Biden's speech at the DNC last night, you noticed the Democrats bumped his speech out of prime time and back to midnight Eastern time. Most people on the East coast and in the Midwest were asleep or on their way to bed by the time Biden took the stage.

Probably by design, because the speech was angry and definitely not joyful.

It was also full of lies. Here's just one of them:

Now, we're not math majors, but 7 does not equal 500,000.

But dividing $7.5 billion by 7 means each charging station cost just over $1 billion.

*Poof* 

Gone.

And don't ask where. We'll never know.

We think the goal was 500,000 chargers but yes -- that's four times as many traditional gas stations for cars most Americans cannot afford, and for a market that cannot be that massive because the resources required (like cobalt) have a finite supply.

Slush funds for everyone!

Of course they do.

We really don't.

But they sure do hate us.

He's a shameless liar.

Always has been.

Can't be bothered.

It really is amazing.

