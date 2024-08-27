Kamala Harris Campaign Slams the Brakes on Her RIDICULOUS EV Mandate (For Now)

Hundreds of Former GOP Staffers Call Another Trump Term ‘Untenable’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Another day, another policy walkback from the Kamala Harris campaign staff. 

No wonder Tim Walz doesn't know what her policies are.

Yet her campaign is walking back another radical Leftist policies, this time concerning electric vehicles:

Did you catch that?

By 2040 -- 15 years from now -- Kamala wanted no more gas powered cars. The average price of an EV, according to Kelley Blue Book, was $56,520 in July of 2024 (the average gas powered vehicle was slightly less at $48,401).

This is impossible, expensive, and would fail.

What it would mean is you'd either not have a car or a massive car payment that you can't afford.

She'll never do it in her own voice.

They're only walking back this stuff to get her elected. All of it -- banning private health insurance and red meat to mandating electric vehicles and confiscating guns -- will be EOs from her in the first 100 days of her presidency.

Mark our words.

Oh, look who the email is from. The Director of Rapid Response who lied about Trump and pizzas despite video evidence to the contrary.

We'll have to elect her to find out.

B-b-b-b-bingo!

In black and white.

It's ridiculously duplicitous of her.

NEVER.

And the media would defend her.

Of course she will.

And a majority of Americans will not own cars.

By design.

Absolutely unreal.

They don't. 

Imagine what tomorrow will bring.

That's six years from now. We don't have the resources, the technology, or the infrastructure to do this.

Which means no cars.

