Kamala Harris Campaign Slams the Brakes on Her RIDICULOUS EV Mandate (For Now)

Another day, another policy walkback from the Kamala Harris campaign staff.

No wonder Tim Walz doesn't know what her policies are.

Yet her campaign is walking back another radical Leftist policies, this time concerning electric vehicles:

The Harris campaign is now claiming that she doesn't support an Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate.



When she was a senator, Harris cosponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019, which contained a requirement for car manufacturers to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040. pic.twitter.com/nx7BhFfvQz — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2024

Did you catch that?

By 2040 -- 15 years from now -- Kamala wanted no more gas powered cars. The average price of an EV, according to Kelley Blue Book, was $56,520 in July of 2024 (the average gas powered vehicle was slightly less at $48,401).

This is impossible, expensive, and would fail.

What it would mean is you'd either not have a car or a massive car payment that you can't afford.

Not criticizing the reporting, but where is the new statement pulled from? Her campaign website?



It's good if she's migrated to wiser policy; at some point, she needs to tell the voter why or some voters won't trust the shift is genuine. She needs to do it in her own voice. — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) August 27, 2024

She'll never do it in her own voice.

They're only walking back this stuff to get her elected. All of it -- banning private health insurance and red meat to mandating electric vehicles and confiscating guns -- will be EOs from her in the first 100 days of her presidency.

Mark our words.

The screenshot is from a campaign email sent out by her press team about an hour ago. It is signed by Ammar Moussa, who is her Director of Rapid Response. pic.twitter.com/2ZEgJQCgMN — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2024

Oh, look who the email is from. The Director of Rapid Response who lied about Trump and pizzas despite video evidence to the contrary.

Man, if only there were some sort of forum through which she could communicate her positions and reasons for her positions herself.



Curses! I guess we'll never know. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) August 27, 2024

We'll have to elect her to find out.

Nobody with a brain believes these changes in position. She’s a radical left wing communist. She knows her real positions can’t be defended and is only saying these things to get elected. — Aaron (@aaronarch77) August 27, 2024

B-b-b-b-bingo!

From her own 2019 Climate plan https://t.co/RlU9oJ2pCZ pic.twitter.com/0wUSK1KqcT — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) August 27, 2024

In black and white.

Smart strategy. How can you vote against someone who takes all the positions simultaneously?



Me trying to find the sarcasm font: pic.twitter.com/GUNJVRQn7U — Voter Red Zone (@VoterRedZone) August 27, 2024

It's ridiculously duplicitous of her.

LMAO how many things will the campaign claim that repudiates Harris' own statements before someone asks what she ACTUALLY BELIEVES? https://t.co/KYFri6gRcY — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 27, 2024

NEVER.

She really is a couple of days away from saying that she's never been vice president. https://t.co/CFnQz84q9z — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 27, 2024

And the media would defend her.

I personally know a couple of EV lobbyists, and they absolutely LOVE everything Kamala. She will 100% enforce the EV mandate. https://t.co/WILDxGv2cm — Resister (@theenjineer) August 27, 2024

Of course she will.

And a majority of Americans will not own cars.

By design.

The gaslighting is unreal... https://t.co/qIALvJxbKZ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 27, 2024

Absolutely unreal.

How do they square the circle of claiming that Harris is the most qualified person to ever run for President with the assertion that her entire career before 2021 was one big necessary con to win Democratic primaries? https://t.co/UGLTAbQVWU — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) August 27, 2024

They don't.

Imagine what tomorrow will bring.

BREAKING: Kamala’s handlers have done another walk back, now claiming that she doesn’t support electric vehicle mandates.



This one is particularly interesting because the government that she is currently working for is trying to convert half of gas cars to electric by 2030. pic.twitter.com/FhfLP8LdV0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

That's six years from now. We don't have the resources, the technology, or the infrastructure to do this.

Which means no cars.