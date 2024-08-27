Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many...
Dude, We Have EYES! Kamala Staffer Tries Dunking on Trump Delivering Pizza With Video PROVING He's a Liar

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 27, 2024
Meme

It would seem a basic rule of lying is make sure the video evidence doesn't contradict your lies. But, then again, this guy works for the Kamala Harris campaign, so this is on-brand. 

WATCH:

Did you catch it? Cause we all did.

He's the director of rapid response. He kinda sucks at his job.

Never.

Pity you can't upload pics to Community Notes, because that would be the most hilarious Community Note of all time.

Math is white supremacy, after all.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

Vote for Kamala, cause she's honest and the adult.

The lies are more important.

The next post will complain about how that's too many pizzas for a half-dozen volunteers and that soda is bad for your health.

And it's still up.

Corrective lenses can't fix stupidity, though.

Pay no attention to the pizza on the table!

Dunk on Trump!

Math was never this writer's strong suit, but that appears a total of ten pizzas on that table. Add in the two Trump carried and that's 12 pizzas for six people.

