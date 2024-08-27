Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK,...
What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea What Harris' Policies Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

While both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are putting themselves out there, doing dang good solo interviews with a hostile media, we've yet to see a single interview from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Kamala promised an interview would be scheduled by the end of August -- that's four days away.

Per Politico, she's apparently talking to reporters about which reporters she should talk to for this yet-to-happen interview.

Buried in that story is this interesting little tidbit:

How does the VP candidate not know his running mate's policies?

Oh -- this writer knows why. You can't know what the policies are when they change every 15 seconds.

See?

Also, this. They want to run a more centrist campaign to win over independents and undecided voters, but absolutely plan to govern as hard Left radicals.

Why not? He's always been so honest with voters in the past.

Oh. Wait.

It sure seems suspect, doesn't it?

And that boat is the Titanic.

Not one single follow-up question.

Amazing.

Oooh. Infighting? 

Let us make some popcorn.

An SNL skit might be funny.

This writer is skeptical this will work this time. We don't have a pandemic as an excuse.

Bingo.

