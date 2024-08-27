What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea What Harris' Policies Are

While both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are putting themselves out there, doing dang good solo interviews with a hostile media, we've yet to see a single interview from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Kamala promised an interview would be scheduled by the end of August -- that's four days away.

Per Politico, she's apparently talking to reporters about which reporters she should talk to for this yet-to-happen interview.

Buried in that story is this interesting little tidbit:

Kamala Harris's campaign is apparently afraid to put Walz on TV because even he doesn't know what their policies are pic.twitter.com/ZUTDgBJgGX — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) August 27, 2024

How does the VP candidate not know his running mate's policies?

Oh -- this writer knows why. You can't know what the policies are when they change every 15 seconds.

To be fair, even Kamala doesn't know what her policies are. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 27, 2024

See?

Lest ye think that it's because he hasn't had enough time to be read in to all the policies...NO it's because they don't know yet which of her policies they're willing to go public on. — MathPolice (@MathPolice) August 27, 2024

Also, this. They want to run a more centrist campaign to win over independents and undecided voters, but absolutely plan to govern as hard Left radicals.

We wouldn't want to risk Walz saying something untruthful now would we — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) August 27, 2024

Why not? He's always been so honest with voters in the past.

Oh. Wait.

I don’t buy this. Walz is a good enough politician that he can skate by questions he can’t answer. This is a basic skill at his level. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) August 27, 2024

It sure seems suspect, doesn't it?

well Harris doesn't either so they're both in the same boat https://t.co/0l2jKjO1ym — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 27, 2024

And that boat is the Titanic.

Democrats are stopping Walz from doing interviews because even he doesn't know where Kamala stands on issues.



Seriously. Literally.



The media has no follow-up questions. https://t.co/FyVA9Mc2Ba — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 27, 2024

Not one single follow-up question.

Amazing.

The Kamala campaign is imploding.



I just heard from a Democrat friend that the infighting has reached a boiling point. (She has been/is a key advisor to many Democrat campaigns)



They can’t agree if she should speak to the press or continuing hiding. https://t.co/LuAeQPvvGr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 27, 2024

Oooh. Infighting?

Let us make some popcorn.

If this were a SNL skit, what would be different? https://t.co/ngHumZM0c8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2024

An SNL skit might be funny.

Democrats and media are running the same basement campaign that they ran for Biden in 2020. Lie about everything, gaslight everyone, and refuse to allow the candidate to ever speak or do anything off script. https://t.co/vl9IX1lI0Z — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2024

This writer is skeptical this will work this time. We don't have a pandemic as an excuse.

In fairness, a list of people who "might not have a full command of where Harris is on every issue" would also include Kamala Harris. https://t.co/GI0KHRPcUW — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) August 27, 2024

Bingo.