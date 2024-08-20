BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist' Michigan City

This is the Trump we need to keep seeing -- sharp, brutal, and to the point.
Watch his perfect answer to this absolutely asinine question about the town of Howell, Michigan:
Reporter: Kamala attacked you for being in Howell, Michigan because it's associated with white supremacy.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024
Trump: "Who was here in 2021?
Reporter: "Joe Biden"
Trump: "Thank you."
pic.twitter.com/NaVNpHODmN
That's how you do it.
Gotcha, b*tch! pic.twitter.com/dAE1Qxkn2E— Booker9e (@booker9e) August 20, 2024
That grin says it all.
could be an all-time gif pic.twitter.com/99BHaD1LtB— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 20, 2024
Really could be.
This was really well done. Also makes me think that the media has largely forgotten how to deal with a capable interviewee.— matt dooley (@mdooley) August 20, 2024
When has Kamala done an actual interview with them? When has Biden?
He couldn't have choreographed that any better.— melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) August 20, 2024
Nope. They put the pitch right over the plate and he knocked it out of the park.
Trump is a masterclass at dealing with gotcha journalists!— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 20, 2024
None better.
More politicians should pat attention to this.
Howell Michigan does NOT have white supremacy, Howell Michigan is full of FARMERS...— Thomas Prince (@Only1Trickster) August 20, 2024
THE SO-CALLED REPORTERS ARE TOTAL IDIOTS!
Yeah, imagine the sitting Vice President and wannabe President saying your town is full of white supremacists.
Acting like you can't go to a town because of random stuff going on in that town is just psycho liberals yelling into the void.— Jeremy (@anotherarizonan) August 20, 2024
"You went to Miami?! You know people do drugs in Miami right?!" Same type of thinking.
They think this is such a gotcha, and Trump threw it right back in their faces.
You don’t often see legitimately earned mic-drop moments out of politicians, but this is definitely one https://t.co/MbTZPezlpd— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2024
It really is gold.
That's how you deal with press idiocy- https://t.co/XvfmxPuO9u— Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 20, 2024
Exactly how you deal with it.
Imagine having a 2024 Michigan strategy (Harris) where you insinuate certain towns are racist. https://t.co/W4fvE6sk95— Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) August 20, 2024
She'd be better off ignoring it like Clinton did to Wisconsin.
Does @ElissaSlotkin think it is ok that Kamala Harris is smearing an entire city in Michigan as white supremacists? https://t.co/cp5GUV50kE— Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 20, 2024
Excellent question.
Mr. Trump, you dropped this 👑 https://t.co/UKP3l2Am3v— Andrew (@fake_news_u_r) August 20, 2024
Absolute king move.
Trump at his best. https://t.co/mqm4sOAAHg— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 20, 2024
His best.
“Journalists” make it so easy and justified to root for their well-earned layoffs. https://t.co/yCWhF9eGse— Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 20, 2024
They sure do.
