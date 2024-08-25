Krassenstein Brother Suddenly Sees Taxing the Tip Jar in a WHOLE New Light...
WATCH: J.D. Vance WRECKS Both NBC and Kamala Harris Over Her Failures As Border Czar

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Unlike a certain Democratic candidate, J.D. Vance isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with an adversarial media. He sits down and answers questions and it makes the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) so mad.

Watch as he obliterates both Kamala and NBC when answering questions about the border:

That's gonna leave a mark.

Bingo. They'd get easy questions and they both avoid the press like the plague.

Which is what Vance said.

We all know why.

The media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

He's getting better with each passing day.

When she answers questions, she looks like a fool. That's why.

It's not a winning argument.

As if she was going to fix problems in foreign nations. No -- her job was to close and secure the border. She failed.

It's very, very ironic.

It was a disaster.

This. All of this.

