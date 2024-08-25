WATCH: J.D. Vance WRECKS Both NBC and Kamala Harris Over Her Failures As Border Czar

Unlike a certain Democratic candidate, J.D. Vance isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with an adversarial media. He sits down and answers questions and it makes the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) so mad.

Advertisement

Watch as he obliterates both Kamala and NBC when answering questions about the border:

Sen. @JDVance just wrecked Kamala Harris for her failure as Border Czar after NBC tried running cover for her🔥



NBC: “She was put in charge of the root causes of migration."



JD: “Well, the root causes of migration...is that Kamala Harris refuses to do her job as Border Czar." pic.twitter.com/rVL1W0pz5A — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2024

That's gonna leave a mark.

What is most telling about this interview is the fact that neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz is willing to sit down for their own interview. Worse is the fact that NBC would be unwilling to ask the tough questions - they would lob softballs at them. — @amuse (@amuse) August 25, 2024

Bingo. They'd get easy questions and they both avoid the press like the plague.

The proximate root cause of unchecked migration is an open border. Let's not overthink this. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 25, 2024

Which is what Vance said.

Why is @kwelkernbc running cover for Kamala? Can’t kamala defend her own record? Oh yeah she won’t do a sit down with anyone. She’s too stupid. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 25, 2024

We all know why.

The media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

I love J.D. Vance. He is a great spokesperson for the Trump campaign. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 25, 2024

He's getting better with each passing day.

Why won't Kamala Harris sit down with Kristen Welker? — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) August 25, 2024

When she answers questions, she looks like a fool. That's why.

When people like @kwelkernbc think they are doing Kamala Harris a service by insisting on the "root causes" defense, do they ever play the tape forward in their head about what exactly Harris accomplished by being in charge of "root causes?" https://t.co/DGV2kvu3Pq pic.twitter.com/FFnhpzp56D — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) August 25, 2024

It's not a winning argument.

Incredible that the press thinks it’s some brilliant fact-check to point out Kamala Harris was in charge of solving the *root causes* of a problem that spiraled into a catastrophe.



I mean, wow, we are really so owned. https://t.co/s0muD4wgMi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2024

As if she was going to fix problems in foreign nations. No -- her job was to close and secure the border. She failed.

Advertisement

The irony of NBC now taking Harris campaign marching orders that she “wasn’t the border czar” is that it was the 2021 NBC interview with Lester Hurt about her failure as border czar (and refusal to visit the border) that really blew up the issue. https://t.co/kQs6VsUzJF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2024

It's very, very ironic.

Putting aside the title of Border Czar—did Kamala ever figure out the root causes of migration? How did all of that work out? Because border crossing numbers still soared long after she went to Guatemala. https://t.co/T4pKZokoSE — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 25, 2024

It was a disaster.

trump/vance understand they not only have to defeat harris/walz, they have to defeat the corrupt and dishonest media too https://t.co/bVpze2pbue — DrainTheSwamp++⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) August 25, 2024

This. All of this.