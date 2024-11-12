Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing Trump

Gen X, of which this editor is a proud member, decided the election for Donald Trump, with 53 percent going for the former and future president. As Twitchy reported, after she'd blamed white women for delivering North Carolina to Trump, she turned her ire to Gen X, to which Gen X responded, "Whatever."

As we've been reporting, Scientific American has seemed to be less and less about science in the past few years. Back in May, the editorial board published a scathing indictment of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "anti-science agenda." (Scientific American has fully bought into transgender activism and claims bias, not biology, is to blame for the athletic differences between men and women.) Then, in September, "Scientific American" published its endorsement of Kamala Harris for president for all of the science she'd bring to the White House. it was only the second time in the magazine's 179-year history that it had endorsed a candidate.

The Rabbit Hole has captured some posts on Bluesky (the anti-Nazi alternative to X) from editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth, who apologizes on behalf of Gen X, which is full of f**king fascists, and asks for resources to help people "devastated by the election."

Does the editor in chief of Scientific American seem like someone who is entirely dedicated to uncompromising scientific integrity?



Or does she seem like a political activist who has taken over a scientific institution? pic.twitter.com/mOOzE7SVbq — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 12, 2024

Looks like another case of "science" being hijacked by woke ideology.



When did we trade in the scientific method for sociology degree holder opinions?



That editor in chief is a perfect example of why people don't trust "experts" anymore. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 12, 2024

Another activist ruining the reputation of another institution. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 12, 2024

Completely indoctrinated to the very warped far Left mindset. It’s why you can’t believe the Scientific American any longer. It’s politically motivated. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 12, 2024

Another white liberal kook who didn’t get the memo. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) November 12, 2024

Those are the exact people responsible for the woke mind virus in our country..



They shouldn't be put in positions of influence.. — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) November 12, 2024

I was a subscriber for 15 years. Dropped them when it was apparent they no longer believed in "science". — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) November 12, 2024

I wonder if employees at SpaceX or Tesla are getting handed coloring books, stuffed animals and offered safe spaces, or are they just working because they are adults — Brew (@Brrrrrew) November 12, 2024

Wow, she does the publication a massive disservice by merely opening her mouth. — The Patriot Broadcast Silo (@Avis_Liberatum) November 12, 2024

She has nothing to do with science.



Scientific American is now revealed to be a political journal biased towards communism and one world government. — Alacrity Fitzhugh (@CallMeTemple) November 12, 2024

Are there any science journals left that have actual science in them? Or is it all Democrat talking points now? — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) November 12, 2024

Way back in 2018, Nature found that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with "has no foundation in science." Nature also endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020.

Scientific American, a publication I read avidly from my teenage years into my 30s, is no longer scientific or American in any sense of the words I understand. — hairlessmonkey (@hairlessmonkey) November 12, 2024

Does anyone think she means this? She should be fired, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/2g0aG2Nigj — @amandaj (@AmandaJ4Freedom) November 12, 2024

Yeah, that's purely CYA. She meant every word she wrote … it wasn't "shock and confusion."

