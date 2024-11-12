WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring...
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon...
VIP
New York Fashion Week Had a ‘Hall of Hotties’ and Abortion Access Skee-Ball
VIP
No NYT, You're Not Entitled to Your Own Facts. Especially When It Comes...
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or...
NEVER Apologize to the Woke Mob! Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Won't Say Sorry for...
Witnesses Defend Daniel Penny on Police Bodycam Video
Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the...
Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments
VIP
MSNBC's Ratings Are Tanking, CNN Is Set for More Layoffs and These Are...

Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing Trump

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 12, 2024
ImgFlip

Gen X, of which this editor is a proud member, decided the election for Donald Trump, with 53 percent going for the former and future president. As Twitchy reported, after she'd blamed white women for delivering North Carolina to Trump, she turned her ire to Gen X, to which Gen X responded, "Whatever."

Advertisement

As we've been reporting, Scientific American has seemed to be less and less about science in the past few years. Back in May, the editorial board published a scathing indictment of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "anti-science agenda." (Scientific American has fully bought into transgender activism and claims bias, not biology, is to blame for the athletic differences between men and women.) Then, in September, "Scientific American" published its endorsement of Kamala Harris for president for all of the science she'd bring to the White House. it was only the second time in the magazine's 179-year history that it had endorsed a candidate.

The Rabbit Hole has captured some posts on Bluesky (the anti-Nazi alternative to X) from editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth, who apologizes on behalf of Gen X, which is full of f**king fascists, and asks for resources to help people "devastated by the election."

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

Way back in 2018, Nature found that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with "has no foundation in science." Nature also endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020.

Yeah, that's purely CYA. She meant every word she wrote … it wasn't "shock and confusion."

***

Tags: DELETED TWEETS ELECTION ENDORSEMENT SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Brett T.
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Eric V.
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon to Be Unemployed) Staffers
Brett T.
'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or Forget Biden Regime's Lawfare
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell Aaron Walker
Advertisement