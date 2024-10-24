Brian Stelter: The Bigger Question Is Would Americans Prefer a Dictatorial Approach

The "Donald Trump is literally Hitler" (well, maybe not literally) October surprise isn't catching on. Washington Post cat lady Jennifer Rubin said it was a "disgrace" that The Atlantic's Hitler story wasn't dominating the mainstream news, even though CBS Evening News ran with the anonymously sourced piece as its lead story.

Brian Stelter, senior media analyst at CNN, thinks there's a bigger question here than if Trump is literally Hitler. Let's just assume that Trump is Hitler. Do the American people want an autocrat?

Trump appeals to a segment of America that wants a more authoritarian style of politics. But just how big is that segment? pic.twitter.com/8zdxUg941F — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 23, 2024

Excuse me, but what? Democrats literally, not figuratively, push censorship, demanded lockdowns, advocate for firearm confiscation, and threaten parents for speaking up in schools. Is this a joke? https://t.co/UEeKE7nEaK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2024

President Biden was going to use OSHA to fire anyone who didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They have locked people up over memes — Rogerb813 (@rogerb813) October 24, 2024

They've used the FACE Act to put elderly women in prison for the rest of their lives for praying outside abortion clinics.

Brian takes himself very seriously but has no idea what he’s talking about — Robin (@Robin50728043) October 24, 2024

He’s the male Kamala…. Says a lot of words that mean absolutely nothing. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) October 24, 2024

This is so far from the truth it’s nauseating! We want less government, less censorship, and for them to just leave us the hell alone! — Laura Canupp Desmond (@LauraDes81) October 24, 2024

Tim Walz says his credo is "mind your own damn business," but he also doesn't believe the First Amendment protects disinformation or "hate speech."

Not authoritarian — just plain competent would be a big step — Steve Thompson (@Steve1Thompson) October 24, 2024

The Democrats are the group looking for more authoritarianism and less democracy. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) October 24, 2024

The blatant projection and unabashed hypocrisy is amazing. Do they think everyone has lost the ability to see, hear and think critically? — Jaime DeSossier (@Obamunism_0) October 24, 2024

Yeah, they are the authoritarian party, Democrats. — Minute Man Patriot🚹 (@RobertR47320584) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris wants to force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions and wants to censor X because people are "directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight."

One party favors censorship, gun control, packing the courts, demolishing the Electoral College, and nuking the filibuster … guess which one, Bri. — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2024

Do you ever speak to anyone who challenges your worldview? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 23, 2024

You have no idea what you're babbling about, Weebles. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 24, 2024

Joe Biden tried to take my job away because I wouldn’t take a vaccine. Most of the people bleating about authoritarianism were completely on board with it. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

I hope you feel embarrassed when you finally learn what the word "authoritarian" actually means, potato-brain. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 23, 2024

Our current president brags about defying the Supreme Court and said that his opponent "needs to be locked up." And Stelter is worried that Trump is going to be an authoritarian?

