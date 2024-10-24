VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Is Afraid He's On Donald Trump's Enemies List
Woke Doctor Sacrifices Children on the Altar of Trans Activism
Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re...
Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter...
Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life...
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them...
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...

Brian Stelter: The Bigger Question Is Would Americans Prefer a Dictatorial Approach

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on October 24, 2024
Townhall Media

The "Donald Trump is literally Hitler" (well, maybe not literally) October surprise isn't catching on. Washington Post cat lady Jennifer Rubin said it was a "disgrace" that The Atlantic's Hitler story wasn't dominating the mainstream news, even though CBS Evening News ran with the anonymously sourced piece as its lead story

Brian Stelter, senior media analyst at CNN, thinks there's a bigger question here than if Trump is literally Hitler. Let's just assume that Trump is Hitler. Do the American people want an autocrat?

President Biden was going to use OSHA to fire anyone who didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They've used the FACE Act to put elderly women in prison for the rest of their lives for praying outside abortion clinics.

Tim Walz says his credo is "mind your own damn business," but he also doesn't believe the First Amendment protects disinformation or "hate speech." 

Kamala Harris wants to force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions and wants to censor X because people are "directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight."

Our current president brags about defying the Supreme Court and said that his opponent "needs to be locked up." And Stelter is worried that Trump is going to be an authoritarian?

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN BRIAN STELTER DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP HITLER

