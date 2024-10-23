COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
Souls to the Polls? Kamala Harris Doesn't Believe in Religious Exemptions for Abortion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Kamala Harris' one major issue -- one she hasn't flip-flopped on at all -- is abortion. It's a pathological obession with her, and a cause that she will straight-up lie about to advance, even when the family of a victim of Kamala's unrestricted abortion policies tells Kamala to stop.

To that end, it only makes sense Kamala would force those who have a religious objection to abortion to make a choice: violate their religious beliefs and kill an unborn child or find another line of work.

WATCH:

Absolutely a disqualifying position.

There is no reason to believe this is hyperbole. The Biden-Harris DOJ have been locking up pro-lifers under the FACES Act for a while now.

Kamala will shutter pro-life pregnancy centers and throw pro-lifers in prison.

Yep.

Which is why it was important to refuse to comply with 'bake the cake, bigot!'

So. Much. Joy.

Most honest thing she's ever said.

Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'
Doug P.
'Being forced to perform abortions is a blessing of liberty.'

This writer would love to hear from the 'Kamala will defend democracy and rule of law' crowd on this. How does forcing religious persons and institutions to perform abortions uphold the rule of law and the Constitution?

Bueller? Bueller?

We all know: David French will say Christians can take Kamala to court. Like the Little Sisters of the Poor, who spent damn near a decade fighting the Obama administration trying to force them to pay for birth control:

Americans should not have to sue to practice their fundamental Constitutional rights.

And she was a prosecutor and an Attorney General.

Absolutely awful.

Vote accordingly. Your religious freedom depends on it.

Because that's what she really believes.

It really is. But Kamala is the most Left-wing candidate to run for POTUS. She was the most Left-wing member of the Senate and held radically Left positions in 2020.

Her values have not changed.

Tags: ABORTION CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY HEALTH CARE KAMALA HARRIS RELIGION

