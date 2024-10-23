Souls to the Polls? Kamala Harris Doesn't Believe in Religious Exemptions for Abortion

Kamala Harris' one major issue -- one she hasn't flip-flopped on at all -- is abortion. It's a pathological obession with her, and a cause that she will straight-up lie about to advance, even when the family of a victim of Kamala's unrestricted abortion policies tells Kamala to stop.

Advertisement

To that end, it only makes sense Kamala would force those who have a religious objection to abortion to make a choice: violate their religious beliefs and kill an unborn child or find another line of work.

WATCH:

Absolutely a disqualifying position.

She will 100% force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions and lock up every pro lifer that prays outside an abortion.



To my fellow Catholics, you are signing their own death warrant by voting for this woman. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2024

There is no reason to believe this is hyperbole. The Biden-Harris DOJ have been locking up pro-lifers under the FACES Act for a while now.

Kamala will shutter pro-life pregnancy centers and throw pro-lifers in prison.

“Kill those babies bigot” will be the new “Bake that cake bigot” — Elizabeth (@Sarge4270) October 23, 2024

Yep.

Which is why it was important to refuse to comply with 'bake the cake, bigot!'

Hey y’all! Feel the pic.twitter.com/m0BlMXd6sM — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) October 23, 2024

So. Much. Joy.

Kamala was telling the truth when she said the "Jesus is King" rally is down the street — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) October 22, 2024

Most honest thing she's ever said.

“The Conservative Case for forcing Christians to perform 9 month abortions”, coming soon to a David French column near you. — igK (@igKress) October 22, 2024

'Being forced to perform abortions is a blessing of liberty.'

This writer would love to hear from the 'Kamala will defend democracy and rule of law' crowd on this. How does forcing religious persons and institutions to perform abortions uphold the rule of law and the Constitution?

Bueller? Bueller?

We all know: David French will say Christians can take Kamala to court. Like the Little Sisters of the Poor, who spent damn near a decade fighting the Obama administration trying to force them to pay for birth control:

Nine years of litigation for Little Sisters of the Poor.

NINE. YEARS. https://t.co/U0H6n4ZS0M — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 23, 2024

Americans should not have to sue to practice their fundamental Constitutional rights.

Know what else is a fundamental freedom? THE most fundamental freedom?

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;”

She. Is. Awful.

On the law and as a candidate. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 23, 2024

And she was a prosecutor and an Attorney General.

She really is absolutely the stupidest person to run for president in a long, long time. Simply incapable of modulating or deviating from her preconceptions. This is why her team kept her hidden for so long. Because they freed her, she'd open her mouth. Just an awful candidate. https://t.co/BX6MU0RwsX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

Absolutely awful.

She’s gonna make Christian hospitals perform abortions.



Maybe vote accordingly. https://t.co/lhOCHpLSgx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 22, 2024

Vote accordingly. Your religious freedom depends on it.

Notice that Harris describes abortion BUT NOT the free exercise of religion as "a fundamental freedom." https://t.co/hPEGSv7KZw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 23, 2024

Because that's what she really believes.

Forcing Catholic hospitals, which supply care to some of the most vulnerable populations, to perform abortions or shut their doors is literally the most vile thing a major party candidate has ever endorsed. https://t.co/LzrLymxOgv — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 23, 2024

It really is. But Kamala is the most Left-wing candidate to run for POTUS. She was the most Left-wing member of the Senate and held radically Left positions in 2020.

Her values have not changed.