Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficient Assets'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The media certainly didn't linger on the assassination attempts against Donald Trump, especially the second one, which Elie Mystal dismissed as "somebody was caught in the bushes." This has led to zero introspection on the Left, who have gone back to the demands that the existential threat to Democracy Trump must be "extinguished for good."

Advertisement

Axios this Monday asked why Trump wasn't doing more rallies. Probably because people are trying to kill him, you think?

The Post Millennial reports that according to a whistleblower, a Trump rally in Wisconsin had to be canceled because the Secret Service "did not have sufficient assets" to cover the event.

Ari Hoffman writes:

A whistleblower has come forward alleging that the Secret Service told former President Donald Trump’s team that it didn’t have sufficient resources to secure a rally the campaign wanted to hold in Wisconsin. Senator Josh Hawley revealed that the whistleblower’s account was provided to his office.

If the whistleblower’s allegations are accurate, Hawley noted that the claims contradict what Rowe said during a press conference last Friday held to provide an update on the Secret Service’s internal investigation into the first of two assassination attempts on Trump. During the presser, Rowe claimed Trump is “getting everything that the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets.”

This is not the first time Sen. Josh Hawley has heard from whistleblowers. Most recently, one alleged that the Secret Service failed to account for “known vulnerabilities” at Trump’s golf course, allowing a would-be assassin to lie in wait for 12 hours.

Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People
Brett T.
Brett T.
Politico reported last week after the second assassination attempt that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told them Trump was receiving the same security as President Biden:

The Justice Department didn't waste any time publicizing the manifesto of golf course shooter Ryan Routh, who offered $150,000 to anyone who would "complete the job."

Meanwhile, the media and Democrats haven't toned down the "Trump is an existential threat to the country" rhetoric one bit.

