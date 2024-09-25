Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficient Assets'

The media certainly didn't linger on the assassination attempts against Donald Trump, especially the second one, which Elie Mystal dismissed as "somebody was caught in the bushes." This has led to zero introspection on the Left, who have gone back to the demands that the existential threat to Democracy Trump must be "extinguished for good."

Axios this Monday asked why Trump wasn't doing more rallies. Probably because people are trying to kill him, you think?

The Post Millennial reports that according to a whistleblower, a Trump rally in Wisconsin had to be canceled because the Secret Service "did not have sufficient assets" to cover the event.

Trump forced to cancel Wisconsin rally after Secret Service says it ‘did not have sufficient assets’ to secure event: whistleblower https://t.co/V4mA76GS9y — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 25, 2024

Ari Hoffman writes:

A whistleblower has come forward alleging that the Secret Service told former President Donald Trump’s team that it didn’t have sufficient resources to secure a rally the campaign wanted to hold in Wisconsin. Senator Josh Hawley revealed that the whistleblower’s account was provided to his office. … If the whistleblower’s allegations are accurate, Hawley noted that the claims contradict what Rowe said during a press conference last Friday held to provide an update on the Secret Service’s internal investigation into the first of two assassination attempts on Trump. During the presser, Rowe claimed Trump is “getting everything that the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets.”

This is not the first time Sen. Josh Hawley has heard from whistleblowers. Most recently, one alleged that the Secret Service failed to account for “known vulnerabilities” at Trump’s golf course, allowing a would-be assassin to lie in wait for 12 hours.

🚨🚨 NEW - A whistleblower tells me the Secret Service DENIED the Trump campaign the resources & manpower for a rally in Wisconsin. That contradicts Rowe, who said Trump, Harris & Biden were all getting the same protection. Harris held a WI rally last week pic.twitter.com/wRAKuFRWQV — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2024

Politico reported last week after the second assassination attempt that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told them Trump was receiving the same security as President Biden:

Donald Trump is now receiving approximately the same security as President Biden, Homeland Security @SecMayorkas told us. pic.twitter.com/29rIIhGArZ — POLITICO (@politico) September 17, 2024

The Justice Department didn't waste any time publicizing the manifesto of golf course shooter Ryan Routh, who offered $150,000 to anyone who would "complete the job."

Meanwhile, the media and Democrats haven't toned down the "Trump is an existential threat to the country" rhetoric one bit.

