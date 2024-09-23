Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS

Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 23, 2024
Twitchy/SJ

Back in July, the Secret Service -- having failed to protect Donald Trump at his Butler, PA rally -- said Trump should hold fewer outdoor campaign events. And he's been holding fewer (can't imagine why).

But Axios noticed Trump isn't doing as many campaign events this year and can't seem to connect the dots:

Gee. Maybe being the target of two assassination attempts -- and the suspect in the second one put a $150,000 bounty on your head -- changes your perspective on things.

Axios writes:


Former President Trump first defined his political brand and paved his path to the White House with big, raucous rallies — but he's hitting the trail much less frequently this time around.

By the numbers: Trump held 72 rallies between June and September of 2016. He's held 24 in that period this year, with another on the calendar for Monday.


Trump's campaign tells Axios he'll soon ramp up his schedule with "multiple rallies per week" in the final stretch of the campaign. He'd have to ramp up quite a bit to match the past two cycles.

  • Trump held 69 rallies in October and early November of 2016, taking the stage as many as five times per day in the stretch run.
  • Even with the pandemic raging in 2020, Trump controversially hit the road with 15 rallies in September and 43 over the five weeks leading up to Election Day.
  • Trump stopped holding outdoor rallies for a few weeks after surviving a July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, but resumed in late August. He held a rally on Saturday in North Carolina and has another scheduled for Monday in Pennsylvania.

WOMP WOMP: EPA's Climate Week Quiz Goes HORRIBLY, HILARIOUSLY Wrong for Them
Amy Curtis
He's doing a lot of interviews and pressers -- where's Kamala Harris? Oh, that's right: hiding. We forgot.

Might help.

She can't. And they seem wholly uninterested in pressuring her to do interviews and actually answer questions.

He said he'll ramp up rallies in the coming weeks.

Two. That we know of.

We're beginning to think they're incapable of feeling embarrassed.

Bingo.

It's really not that hard.

The number of Trump rallies is inversely proportional to the 200% increase in assassination attempts.

Just because they buried these stories, they think we've forgotten.

We haven't.

Those covers are just incredible.

If only.

This made us chuckle.

That's basically what they're saying.

We can guess what they are, too.

Someone who studies history!

If only Axios did.

