Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS

Back in July, the Secret Service -- having failed to protect Donald Trump at his Butler, PA rally -- said Trump should hold fewer outdoor campaign events. And he's been holding fewer (can't imagine why).

But Axios noticed Trump isn't doing as many campaign events this year and can't seem to connect the dots:

Trump holding far fewer rallies than in past runs https://t.co/CBU1kj8GMT — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2024

Gee. Maybe being the target of two assassination attempts -- and the suspect in the second one put a $150,000 bounty on your head -- changes your perspective on things.

Axios writes:



Former President Trump first defined his political brand and paved his path to the White House with big, raucous rallies — but he's hitting the trail much less frequently this time around. By the numbers: Trump held 72 rallies between June and September of 2016. He's held 24 in that period this year, with another on the calendar for Monday.

Trump's campaign tells Axios he'll soon ramp up his schedule with "multiple rallies per week" in the final stretch of the campaign. He'd have to ramp up quite a bit to match the past two cycles. Trump held 69 rallies in October and early November of 2016, taking the stage as many as five times per day in the stretch run.

Even with the pandemic raging in 2020, Trump controversially hit the road with 15 rallies in September and 43 over the five weeks leading up to Election Day.

Trump stopped holding outdoor rallies for a few weeks after surviving a July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, but resumed in late August. He held a rally on Saturday in North Carolina and has another scheduled for Monday in Pennsylvania.

He's doing a lot of interviews and pressers -- where's Kamala Harris? Oh, that's right: hiding. We forgot.

Maybe stop shooting at him? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 22, 2024

Might help.

because Democrats keep shooting him. Meanwhile Harris can't do one unscripted interview. — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 22, 2024

She can't. And they seem wholly uninterested in pressuring her to do interviews and actually answer questions.

Compared to Kamala doing like one per month, compared to his several per week, I think he's doing fine — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 22, 2024

He said he'll ramp up rallies in the coming weeks.

Now remind me, how many CRAZED leftists have tried to kill President Trump? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 23, 2024

Two. That we know of.

He has been shot/shot at twice🤔



State run propaganda fails again. What an embarrassment. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 23, 2024

We're beginning to think they're incapable of feeling embarrassed.

A result of Democrats actively trying to kill him. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 22, 2024

Bingo.

It's really not that hard.

Democrat activists planning far more assassination attempts than in past runs. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 22, 2024

The number of Trump rallies is inversely proportional to the 200% increase in assassination attempts.

Just because they buried these stories, they think we've forgotten.

We haven't.

Trump escaping assassination attempts far MORE than in past runs!! https://t.co/yJLqhKVuQY pic.twitter.com/ZY5REoEFxX — Jacob Martin (@JMNShow) September 22, 2024

Those covers are just incredible.

If only there was some discernible reason. https://t.co/1OL232DERX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 22, 2024

If only.

because u keep f**king shooting him https://t.co/rPIhT4gEfR — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 22, 2024

This made us chuckle.

“Why won’t you give us more opportunities to execute him on live TV!?!” https://t.co/tZHIyMm9xx — Joseph (@JosephGiac) September 23, 2024

That's basically what they're saying.

I have at least 2 theories as to why https://t.co/8CzrvQq8br — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) September 22, 2024

We can guess what they are, too.

President McKinley should have held fewer rallies.https://t.co/EMAwtS2pvL — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) September 23, 2024

Someone who studies history!

If only Axios did.