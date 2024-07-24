Election Interference? Secret Service Tells Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies

The Secret Service has one job. ONE. That's to protect past and current presidents and presidential candidates.

They failed in that job on July 13. So badly, in fact, that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned this week after a brutal hearing before Congress.

Now officials are telling Trump to cancel large outdoor rallies.

After they failed to do their jobs.

BREAKING: Secret Service officials are encouraging Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies in the wake of the assassination attempt against him. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 23, 2024

Sure sounds a little like election interference to us.

Telling one party's candidate he cannot hold certain rallies?

Yeah.

Definitely.

Here's more from The Washington Post:

Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pa., according to people familiar with the matter. In the aftermath of the shooting, agents from the Secret Service communicated their concerns about large outdoor rallies going forward to Trump campaign advisers, three people familiar with the matter said.

The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. For upcoming events, Trump’s team is scouting indoor venues, such as basketball arenas and other large spaces where thousands of people can fit, people familiar with the request said. The campaign is not currently planning any large outdoor events, a person close to Trump said.

Absolutely ridiculous.

This is a serious indictment of the Secret Service. Did they at any point in the 2 years Obama was running for President tell him to stick to smaller indoor venues? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 23, 2024

Nope.

They have ‘encouraged’ Trump to stop campaigning all together. Hasn’t that been their 2nd choice, all along? 🤔 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 23, 2024

It sure feels that way.

Secret Service fails to do their job, but somehow that’s Trump’s fault and their solution is that he stops campaigning. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 23, 2024

It's a very 'heads we win, tails you lose' proposition.

They are trying to stop Trump from holding large rallies.



How about they do their job. — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) July 23, 2024

A job that even untrained citizens were better at on July 13.

how about they just do their job?



this had nothing to do with being outdoor and everything to do with gross negligence on behalf of the secret service. — Spencer Guffey (@SpencerGuffey1) July 23, 2024

Yes.

Do. Your. Job.

Election interference. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) July 23, 2024

There's no other way to describe this.

Trump should hire his own back up personal security. He can’t count solely on the Secret Service anymore. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 23, 2024

This is probably what he'll have to do.

“Ah geez, we would love to protect you, but you’re gonna have to majorly curtail your primary campaign events. Thats not going to affect the election or anything, right?” https://t.co/T6FFcfyu50 — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) July 23, 2024

That's exactly what the Secret Service is saying.

So the secret service is admitting they can't guard a kids baseball field? https://t.co/75fcGJASkQ — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 23, 2024

That's what they're admitting.

Would this request apply to the Harris campaing?

If not, why not?

The Secret Service can't or won't do its job. https://t.co/on17OQmi3c — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) July 24, 2024

Either way, it looks terrible for the organization and the Biden administration.

This happened on their watch.

So the solution to their incompetence is for Trump to stop campaigning. https://t.co/Y2SEmg7hlb — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 23, 2024

'Solution' indeed.