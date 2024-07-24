Election Interference? Secret Service Tells Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies

Dem Reps. Nadler and Schiff Compete for Distinction of Biggest Dirtbag at Hearing...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Secret Service has one job. ONE. That's to protect past and current presidents and presidential candidates.

They failed in that job on July 13. So badly, in fact, that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned this week after a brutal hearing before Congress.

Now officials are telling Trump to cancel large outdoor rallies.

After they failed to do their jobs.

Sure sounds a little like election interference to us.

Telling one party's candidate he cannot hold certain rallies?

Yeah.

Definitely.

Here's more from The Washington Post:

Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pa., according to people familiar with the matter.

In the aftermath of the shooting, agents from the Secret Service communicated their concerns about large outdoor rallies going forward to Trump campaign advisers, three people familiar with the matter said.

The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
For upcoming events, Trump’s team is scouting indoor venues, such as basketball arenas and other large spaces where thousands of people can fit, people familiar with the request said. The campaign is not currently planning any large outdoor events, a person close to Trump said.

Absolutely ridiculous.

Nope.

It sure feels that way.

It's a very 'heads we win, tails you lose' proposition.

A job that even untrained citizens were better at on July 13.

Yes. 

Do. Your. Job.

There's no other way to describe this.

This is probably what he'll have to do.

That's exactly what the Secret Service is saying.

That's what they're admitting.

Would this request apply to the Harris campaing?

If not, why not?

Either way, it looks terrible for the organization and the Biden administration.

This happened on their watch.

'Solution' indeed.

