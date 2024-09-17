CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump Does

What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 17, 2024
ABC

As you know, former President Donald Trump escaped a second assassination attempt Sunday, and the left-wing media has been trying ever since to blame Trump for it. It's all of the hateful things that Trump says that compel people to take a shot at him — not the very long laundry list of Democrats calling Trump an existential threat to democracy. "He must be shot." "Um, "stopped."

Check out the CNN chyron: "Vance Blames Dems: 'No One Has Tried to Kill' Harris." The Nation's Elie Mystal asks Scott Jennings how he knows that. How many attempted assassinations of Kamala Harris have there been that we just haven't heard about because they're top secret?

Mystal says that the Democrats will tamp down their rhetoric of Trump being an existential threat that must be eliminated the moment Trump tamps down his rhetoric about immigrants and people of color.

Acyn posted this thinking it made Mystal look good.

Be more like Mitt Romney.

Remember during Trump's first term and the books and the plays depicting him being assassinated?

Yeah, we noticed how he dismissed as someone being caught in the bushes, with an AK-47 barrel poking through the fence at the golf course where Trump was playing. It was just some guy in the bushes, no big deal.

The rodeo clown was fired, even though he wore a George W. Bush mask during his administration.

How do you know that? Do you have the Secret Service files? Huh?

***

