CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump Does

As you know, former President Donald Trump escaped a second assassination attempt Sunday, and the left-wing media has been trying ever since to blame Trump for it. It's all of the hateful things that Trump says that compel people to take a shot at him — not the very long laundry list of Democrats calling Trump an existential threat to democracy. "He must be shot." "Um, "stopped."

Check out the CNN chyron: "Vance Blames Dems: 'No One Has Tried to Kill' Harris." The Nation's Elie Mystal asks Scott Jennings how he knows that. How many attempted assassinations of Kamala Harris have there been that we just haven't heard about because they're top secret?

Mystal says that the Democrats will tamp down their rhetoric of Trump being an existential threat that must be eliminated the moment Trump tamps down his rhetoric about immigrants and people of color.

Acyn posted this thinking it made Mystal look good.

Mystal: I think the Democrats will tamp down their language the moment Trump tamps down his language about the Democrats, about immigrants, about people of color, about women and not a moment before pic.twitter.com/LhQK8X9wXD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2024

“Stop running against limitless illegal immigration and abortion through all nine months and the violence will end.” — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 17, 2024

Be more like Mitt Romney.

The Democrats will never turn down the hate. It's the glue that binds them together. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) September 17, 2024

Is Trump calling for bullets to be put in them?



Nope.



Dems are though. — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) September 17, 2024

Remember during Trump's first term and the books and the plays depicting him being assassinated?

Good God. CNN let this dude escape the MSNBC insane asylum and the results are predictable. https://t.co/v7tvrF1glP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 17, 2024

"somebody was caught in the bushes on Saturday"



That's how he described the second a--a--ination attempt on Trump in two months. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 17, 2024

Yeah, we noticed how he dismissed as someone being caught in the bushes, with an AK-47 barrel poking through the fence at the golf course where Trump was playing. It was just some guy in the bushes, no big deal.

Elie Mystal should be on The View.



His entire schtick is permanent outrage, throwing spittle, and looking ridiculous. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) September 17, 2024

Classic MSM talking points... don't blame the Dem rhetoric - it's the guns that are the issue - and the ass*ssin had an illegal one....😱 — Awoken - fighting against Wokeness (@drewidia) September 17, 2024

State sponsored media can radicalize the left to an extent that makes ISIS blush with envy. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) September 17, 2024

Mad Scientist Fat Albert demands to be taken seriously — Island Beal (@IslandBeal) September 17, 2024

Zero people tried to harm harris or Obama because if they did we would never hear the end of it. Heck a rodeo clown once put on an Obama mask and it was front page news — Joe Frank (@JoeFrank352897) September 17, 2024

The rodeo clown was fired, even though he wore a George W. Bush mask during his administration.

At the end, he does say rhetoric doesn't kill people.

But he didn't answer the question, how many times will they try to kill Trump?

And as noted, no one has tried to kill Biden or Harris. — RH Sibley, Conspiracy Factualist (@rhsibley) September 17, 2024

How do you know that? Do you have the Secret Service files? Huh?

***