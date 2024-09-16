Trump Campaign 'Broke Out Every Receipt in the World' to Name and Shame Dems for Inflammatory Rhetoric

Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All...
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on September 16, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Many Democrats and members of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been framing the story about another planned assassination attempt on the former president and current Republican presidential nominee as another "Trump pounces" situation. This is of course an obvious attempt to try and make Trump's past comments the person responsible for him being shot a couple of months ago and having a close call on Sunday. 

The Trump campaign compiled a comprehensive list of the people who are actually responsible for inspiring a level of TDS in this country that's turned deadly: 

Now that's a giant pile of receipts!

Earlier we had two straight minutes of Democrats calling for political violence, so there are more than enough receipts to go around. The Trump campaign added even more and here they are:

Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts:

That doesn't even include the dangerous rhetoric against President Trump spewed by deranged Democrats during the 2016 and 2020 elections, the impeachment hoaxes, and the Summer of Love.

The media was also called out for doing their "journalism" thing in the aftermath of the thwarted assassination attempt:

Meanwhile, the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt has been even worse:

Democrats and the Fake News must immediately cease their inflammatory, violent rhetoric against President Trump — which was mimicked by yesterday's would-be assassin.

We're guessing Left has absolutely no intention of stopping their inflammatory, violent rhetoric. Their power is at stake, and they'll stop at nothing to keep it. 

