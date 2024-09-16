Trump Campaign 'Broke Out Every Receipt in the World' to Name and Shame Dems for Inflammatory Rhetoric

Many Democrats and members of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been framing the story about another planned assassination attempt on the former president and current Republican presidential nominee as another "Trump pounces" situation. This is of course an obvious attempt to try and make Trump's past comments the person responsible for him being shot a couple of months ago and having a close call on Sunday.

The Trump campaign compiled a comprehensive list of the people who are actually responsible for inspiring a level of TDS in this country that's turned deadly:

The Trump campaign broke out every single receipt in the world. pic.twitter.com/e5M3wd4Bm8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2024

Now that's a giant pile of receipts!

These receipts put CVS to shame. https://t.co/l2THhYmpLZ — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 16, 2024

They are not sorry. They will show no remorse. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 16, 2024

The Left is the party of hate and violence — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 16, 2024

How did we get here? This is how. This rhetoric must stop! https://t.co/vzasNt7642 — Rs (@sugarbolts) September 16, 2024

Earlier we had two straight minutes of Democrats calling for political violence, so there are more than enough receipts to go around. The Trump campaign added even more and here they are:

The media was also called out for doing their "journalism" thing in the aftermath of the thwarted assassination attempt:

We're guessing Left has absolutely no intention of stopping their inflammatory, violent rhetoric. Their power is at stake, and they'll stop at nothing to keep it.