Trump Campaign 'Broke Out Every Receipt in the World' to Name and Shame Dems for Inflammatory Rhetoric

Many Democrats and members of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been framing the story about another planned assassination attempt on the former president and current Republican presidential nominee as another "Trump pounces" situation. This is of course an obvious attempt to try and make Trump's past comments the person responsible for him being shot a couple of months ago and having a close call on Sunday.
The Trump campaign compiled a comprehensive list of the people who are actually responsible for inspiring a level of TDS in this country that's turned deadly:
The Trump campaign broke out every single receipt in the world. pic.twitter.com/e5M3wd4Bm8— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2024
Now that's a giant pile of receipts!
These receipts put CVS to shame. https://t.co/l2THhYmpLZ— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 16, 2024
They are not sorry. They will show no remorse.— Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 16, 2024
The Left is the party of hate and violence— 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 16, 2024
How did we get here? This is how. This rhetoric must stop! https://t.co/vzasNt7642— Rs (@sugarbolts) September 16, 2024
Earlier we had two straight minutes of Democrats calling for political violence, so there are more than enough receipts to go around. The Trump campaign added even more and here they are:
Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts:
- Kamala Harris — repeatedly: "Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms."
- Kamala Harris: "It's on us to recognize the threat [Trump] poses."
- Kamala Harris: "Does one of us have to come out alive? Ha ha ha ha!"
- Joe Biden: "It's time to put Trump in a bullseye."
- Joe Biden: "I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Trump is a threat to this nation."
- Joe Biden: "There is one existential threat: it's Donald Trump."
- Joe Biden: "Trump is a genuine threat to this nation ... He's literally a threat to everything America stands for."
- Joe Biden: "Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country."
- Joe Biden: "Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic ... and that is a threat to this country."
- Tim Walz: "Are [Republicans] a threat to democracy? Yes. ... Are they going to put peoples' lives in danger? Yes."
- Gwen Walz: "Buh-bye, Donald Trump."
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi: "[Trump] is a threat to our democracy of the kind that we have not seen."
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "MAGA in general — they are threats to us domestically."
- Rep. Dan Goldman: "He is destructive to our democracy and ... he has to be eliminated."
- Disgraced Harris staffer TJ Ducklo: "Trump is an existential, urgent threat to our democracy."
- Top Harris surrogate Liz Cheney: "Trump presents a fundamental threat to the republic and we are seeing it on a daily basis."
- Rep. Steve Cohen: "Trump is an enemy of the United States."
- Rep. Maxine Waters: "Are [Trump supporters] preparing a civil war against us?"
- Rep. Maxine Waters: "I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere."
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Trump is an "existential threat to our democracy."
- Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump is the "gravest threat to our democracy."
- Rep. Gregory Meeks: "Trump cannot be president again. He's an existential threat to democracy."
- Rep. Dan Goldman: "Trump remains the greatest threat to our democracy."
- Rep. Jake Auchincloss: "What unifies us as a party is knowing that Donald Trump is an existential threat to Democracy."
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger: "Trump is a threat to our democracy … the threats to our democratic republic are real."
- Rep. Annie Kuster: "Trump and his extreme right-wing followers pose an existential threat to our democracy."
- Rep. Becca Balint: "We cannot underestimate the threat [Trump] poses to American democracy."
- Rep. Jason Crow: "Trump is an extreme danger to our democracy."
- Rep. Raul Grijalva: "Trump is an existential threat to American democracy."
- Sen. Michael Bennet: Trump is "a threat to our democracy."
- Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Trump "needs to be shot."
- Rep. Steven Horsford: "Trump Republicans are a dangerous threat to our state."
- Rep. Gabe Vasquez: "Remove the national threat from office."
- Rep. Mike Levin: "Donald Trump is a threat to our nation, our freedom, and our democracy."
- Rep. Eric Sorensen: "He is the greatest threat to law and order we have in our country."
- Rep. Greg Landsman: "The threat is not over."
- Rep. Pat Ryan: "Trump is an existential threat to American democracy."
- Rick Wilson, The Lincoln Project: "They're still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump."
- Former Harris-Biden staffer Kate Bedingfield: Democrats should "turn their fire on Donald Trump."
That doesn't even include the dangerous rhetoric against President Trump spewed by deranged Democrats during the 2016 and 2020 elections, the impeachment hoaxes, and the Summer of Love.
The media was also called out for doing their "journalism" thing in the aftermath of the thwarted assassination attempt:
Meanwhile, the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt has been even worse:
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "We must stop [Trump]."
- Rachel Vindman, wife of disgraced impeachment hoax 'witness': "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon."
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill: "This really seems to be the confluence of two very bad things going on in the Republican Party ... the attempts to divide, to enrage the population."
- State Rep. Steven Woodrow (D-CO): "The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are."
- Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News: "Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims..."
- Alex Witt, MSNBC: "Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?"
- Phil Bump, The Washington Post: "Another chance for Trump to frame Democrats as dangerous has emerged."
- Bill Kristol, The Bulwark: "Vance ... incite[s] potential violence with lies."
- Ron Filipkowski, liberal commentator: "Was the golf course guy with the gun a migrant?"
- David Frum, The Atlantic: "Trump and his running mate have spent the past week successfully inciting violence ... today they want to present themselves as near-victims of violence."
- Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine: "Trump is a threat to democracy, and saying so is not incitement."
- The Cincinnati Enquirer: "The former president, Donald Trump, brings a lot of this stuff on himself."
- USA TODAY: "Hope in America."
- NBC News: "Golf course incident."
- Bloomberg: Trump "seizing on assassination attempt."
Democrats and the Fake News must immediately cease their inflammatory, violent rhetoric against President Trump — which was mimicked by yesterday's would-be assassin.
We're guessing Left has absolutely no intention of stopping their inflammatory, violent rhetoric. Their power is at stake, and they'll stop at nothing to keep it.
