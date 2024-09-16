While the Media Tell Trump to Tone It Down, Here's TWO MINUTES of Dems Calling for Political Violence

While we're still wrapping our heads around the fact a pro-Ukraine, Democrat-donating Leftist tried to assassinate former President Trump again yesterday, the Left has been busy doubling and tripling down on being awful, vile people.

NBC's Lester Holt went on-air last night and blamed Trump-Vance for the attempt because of their discussion of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH (have we mentioned you don't despise the media enough? Cause you don't).

Just two months ago, another would-be assassin tried to shoot Donald Trump and -- by a sheer miracle -- missed.

How did we get here? Well, let's take a look. Here's a super-cut of Democrats calling for political violence.

2.5 minutes of Democrats explicitly calling for using political violence.



They own this. pic.twitter.com/vMpVbmJYmc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2024

This is the same Left that demands every Republican denounce some random statement by a nobody, who accuse accounts like LibsofTikTok of 'stochastic terrorism', and demand Trump 'tone down the rhetoric' after not one, but two murderous lunatics tried to take his life.

They choose violence. They are evil people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2024

5 HOURS BEFORE THE 2ND ATTEMPT ON #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/q7rZGbcfLi — Howard Roark (@RedTie2024) September 16, 2024

Democrats are the party of political violence then pretend they are victims when called out. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 16, 2024

Democrats stirred the pot and caused this violence like they caused snd encouraged burning down the country in 2020.



That was a big part of my decision to leave the Democrats in 2020. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) September 16, 2024

They gain power off of political violence and unrest.

Who is the real party of hate and totalitarianism? This rhetoric is coming from elected officials over disagreements for the direction of our country! Think about that how do you compromise and somehow unite with these people? https://t.co/ehF6QYCIuF — Matthew Jackson (@MattJack9379) September 16, 2024

Is it surprising that there was a 2nd assassination attempt on Trump? These statements supporting violence & the constant lies about him. Such as the lie that "very fine people" referred to neo-Nazis. But the @ABC moderators in the debate couldn't fact check @KamalaHarris's lies https://t.co/CsPGlOrIx2 — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 16, 2024

Promoting violence as a political tool and as a “normal”approach to your opponents while campaigning, should tell you all you need to know about the Democrats.They aren’t aiming for unity or joy.They want people to be histerical,unhinged and violent.This is not Great,nor Healthy. https://t.co/G1itmrSFRE — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) September 16, 2024

These are just some random highlights. Only a tiny part. This violent rhetoric from progressives & socialists has been non-stop for 8 years. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I’ve decided to use my right to free speech—before they outlaw it—to speak against it all. https://t.co/UZ2t3KI5X5 — Author Adam Bray #StarWars (@authoradambray) September 16, 2024

Kamala Harris promises to use the DOJ to crack down on social media, so it's coming.

Democrats: "Trump is causing all the political violence!"



Also Democrats: https://t.co/9IbFvFejJF — 🇺🇸 Wukune 🇺🇸 (@wukune) September 16, 2024

It's the hallmark of every abuser: "If you didn't make me mad, I wouldn't hurt you!'

Why is it that the “party of tolerance” wants to hurt and kill people for differing political views? https://t.co/V0rToenvcB — ApoloJedi (@ApoloJedi_) September 16, 2024

Because they're not the party of tolerance.

They're the party of totalitarian fascists.