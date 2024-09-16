Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS...
MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting...
Trump Shot at Again: The Media Is to Blame! JD Vance on Fire!
Cincy Enquirer Shares the Mother of All 'Trump's to Blame for Attempts on...
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Jus...
Former Director of the NSA and CIA's Fascist Post About Trump DYING Should...
Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He...
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's...
Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shoot...
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
Biden Post From Day After His Debate With Trump Is Making the Rounds...
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt...
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is...
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...

While the Media Tell Trump to Tone It Down, Here's TWO MINUTES of Dems Calling for Political Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 16, 2024
ImgFlip

While we're still wrapping our heads around the fact a pro-Ukraine, Democrat-donating Leftist tried to assassinate former President Trump again yesterday, the Left has been busy doubling and tripling down on being awful, vile people.

Advertisement

NBC's Lester Holt went on-air last night and blamed Trump-Vance for the attempt because of their discussion of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH (have we mentioned you don't despise the media enough? Cause you don't).

Just two months ago, another would-be assassin tried to shoot Donald Trump and -- by a sheer miracle -- missed.

How did we get here? Well, let's take a look. Here's a super-cut of Democrats calling for political violence.

This is the same Left that demands every Republican denounce some random statement by a nobody, who accuse accounts like LibsofTikTok of 'stochastic terrorism', and demand Trump 'tone down the rhetoric' after not one, but two murderous lunatics tried to take his life.

But they're never held accountable for the stuff they said.

They are evil people.

But they have nothing to do with this.

Nope. Not their fault at all.

Recommended

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Always.

That's the game they play.

They gain power off of political violence and unrest.

You don't compromise and unite with them.

Not surprising, sadly.

Advertisement

No, it's not healthy.

It's diseased.

SO MUCH JOY.

Kamala Harris promises to use the DOJ to crack down on social media, so it's coming.

It's the hallmark of every abuser: "If you didn't make me mad, I wouldn't hurt you!'

Because they're not the party of tolerance.

They're the party of totalitarian fascists.

Tags: 2024 DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP HYPOCRISY VIOLENCE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting
Sam J.
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER
Sam J.
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)
Sam J.
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement