Wait, What Did Rep. Plaskett Say About Trump? (Watch)

Try as they might, the Left can't seem to tone it down.

Give this video from Breaking 911 a quick watch.

Stacey Elizabeth Plaskett has been a nonvoting member of the House of Representatives since 2015. She represents the territory of the US Virgin Islands and has practiced law in New York, Washington, DC, and The Virgin Islands. This means she should know better than to say things like this, especially in today's political climate.

Luckily, you lovely denizens of X had a lot to say.

This isn’t even a Freudian slip.



It’s intentional. And they know they will never face any consequences. — Tom (@t462819104) September 16, 2024

Tom seems to mirror many of the sentiments this writer has seen, and it makes one wonder how they can keep openly saying things like this, and no one notices or cares.

We could roll video clips all day long of people saying similar things. Of course these people are liberals. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 16, 2024

It's funny that you should say that APD because the Trump camp did just that, and our very own Doug gathered it up and put a little bow on it.

Democrats are having a hard time sticking to the "ixnay on the otshay" message. They just really want to say what's in their hearts. — Just Someone Important (@P_dknight) September 16, 2024

They simply cannot help themselves.

They can’t hide their true feelings.

It has destroyed them mentally. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) September 16, 2024

It certainly seems that way!

She said the quiet part out loud — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) September 16, 2024

These people are the real threat to democracy — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) September 16, 2024

When they show you who they are, believe them; it is that simple.

This writer does think it fair to mention that based on the chyron on the video, this is an older statement, but it also bears noticing that while the Left keeps calling out Trump for his 'incitement,' they never point out their own.

The way you stop a political opponent is to vote against them. No one should want a president, or candidate killed regardless of party. They are not the enemy. — Edward Fortescue🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EdwardIV63) September 16, 2024

Edward here has the right idea. Can't we get back to voting for not only the candidate with the best ideas but also the one most likely to try to do what they say they will do?

The good news is we are 50 days from an election, and you get to decide where we go from here. If your life has been better under Biden/Harris, vote accordingly. If not, then again, vote accordingly.