If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired...
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Ex...
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic...
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor...
RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with...
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...
'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need...
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren'...

Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

You probably remember Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Last month, when she was interviewed by ABC News at the Democratic National Convention and told that job creation under the Biden-Harris administration was revised downward by more than 800,000 jobs last year, she said she was "not familiar with" the Bureau of Labor Statistics which created the report.

Advertisement

Saying stupid things on TV seems to be her forté. As we reported earlier today, President Joe Biden pretended to squash a bug after Whoopi Goldberg compared Donald Trump to an insect (but Trump's the one guilty of dehumanizing rhetoric). Raimondo seems to be of the same mind, telling MSNBC that Trump should be "extinguished for good."

Kamala Harris will put it in her next speech.

It doesn't matter. It's like it didn't happen to these people.

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Advertisement

He literally is. They've made it so it's not enough that Trump be defeated at the ballot box; he has to be eliminated and extinguished. And if they'll say it out loud about him, you know they feel the same way about Trump's followers.

***

Tags: DEATH THREATS DONALD TRUMP MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor to Trans Activist
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired to Help'
Brett T.
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Except It's NOT)
Amy Curtis
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic Plan
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad justmindy
Advertisement