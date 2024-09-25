Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'

You probably remember Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Last month, when she was interviewed by ABC News at the Democratic National Convention and told that job creation under the Biden-Harris administration was revised downward by more than 800,000 jobs last year, she said she was "not familiar with" the Bureau of Labor Statistics which created the report.

Saying stupid things on TV seems to be her forté. As we reported earlier today, President Joe Biden pretended to squash a bug after Whoopi Goldberg compared Donald Trump to an insect (but Trump's the one guilty of dehumanizing rhetoric). Raimondo seems to be of the same mind, telling MSNBC that Trump should be "extinguished for good."

Trump should be "extinguished for good" - Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary pic.twitter.com/namZVHtkFM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2024

Every single one of these people need to be removed from power. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 25, 2024

Make no mistake, these words and phrases are written FOR these people to recite. It's all one massive campaign designed to incite every loon out there.



They want Trump dead, and they don't care who knows it.



Understand where we are. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 25, 2024

Will there ever be any accountability for all of the dangerous rhetoric coming from the left? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 25, 2024

That seems like inciting violence to me.



Will Kamala condemn? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2024

Kamala Harris will put it in her next speech.

A truly amazing statement given Trump has been nearly ass*ssinated twice in the last 3 months. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 25, 2024

It doesn't matter. It's like it didn't happen to these people.

Show this to people who say Trump’s rhetoric is too dangerous.



They’re opening calling for him to be put down 🙄



Unreal. — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 25, 2024

The continual use of inflammatory rhetoric by senior administration personnel, without admonishment by the White House, can only indicate approval. People who crave power at that level must not retain it. — Thomas Carey 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) September 25, 2024

You think you are going to EXTINGUISH TRUMP. The Republicans are tough. Gina. Maybe you should sit out this time. — Penny Calls a Lid 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@PSwal807) September 25, 2024

I know our govt has been corrupt for decades, but it would appear they know we know and just don't give a shit anymore



That is when it gets dangerous



Trump is truly risking his life to run for president — Sure, Not (@ND4P90x) September 25, 2024

He literally is. They've made it so it's not enough that Trump be defeated at the ballot box; he has to be eliminated and extinguished. And if they'll say it out loud about him, you know they feel the same way about Trump's followers.

