Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor Statistics

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:30 PM on August 21, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) dropped an atomic bomb on the Democratic National Convention and on Kamala Harris's campaign today by revising its employment report down by nearly 1,000,000 jobs

This is devastating, the worst downward revision in more than 15 years, and pretty solid proof that Harris, Biden, and their entire administration have been lying to Americans about the 'success' of Bidenomics.

This was gigantic news today. Anyone from the administration appearing on television during the DNC -- even with a lapdog media -- had to have expected questions about the jobs report.

ESPECIALLY if you are the freaking Secretary of Commerce!

But, as has become glaringly obvious over four years, the entire Biden administration is a Confederacy of Dunces. Check out Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's response to being asked about the numbers:  

Not familiar with that? 

Did she mean she's not familiar with the jobs report? As Commerce Secretary? 

Or, even worse, is she ... is she not familiar with the BLS itself? 

She actually tried to blame the jobs numbers on Donald Trump at the beginning of this interview. Unbelievable ... and also not surprising. Democrats genuinely have nothing else. 

(Also, it was a nice touch of ABC News to call her the 'former Rhode Island governor' in their chyron. Were they aware in advance how much stupider she would look if they accurately used her current title?)

We've had to repeat this a few times because we're still a little bit shocked at the utter incompetence on full display. 

LOL. 

In a way, it makes sense. Raimondo is an avid DEI advocate. When the CHIPS Act was passed, she demanded that companies have DEI requirements to be able to get funds. You might recognize the Senator who demolished her for that:

After her response about the BLS report today, we're not even sure that Raimondo knows what the CHIPS Act is. She might believe it's about Doritos and shrinkflation. 

We have no problem believing that Harris's surrogates are just as stupid as Harris herself. 

Maybe she can try to claim she was drunk. Everyone else at the DNC seems to be. 

Raimondo's AWFL behavior as governor during COVID comes as a surprise to absolutely no one. 

Ahem ... we'll let our readers answer that question. 

Hey, what's a little catastrophic jobs report when you consider that the Biden-Harris administration also didn't fire anyone after an Afghanistan withdrawal that left $80 million in military equipment to the Taliban and 13 American servicemembers dead?

Outside of the census, patents, and trademarks, analyzing data is practically the only thing the Commerce Department does. If they can't do that, then there is no reason for them to exist. Or for Raimondo to have a cushy do-nothing, know-nothing job. 

Actually, we are pretty sure that they are sending their best. And that is a far scarier thought. 

Ain't that the hard -- damned hard -- and infuriating truth? 

Of course, there will be no consequences for Raimondo after this public failure. She is doing everything that Biden did -- and Harris now does -- want her to be doing: lying, hiding facts from the American people, and blaming everything on Trump. 

With that resume, it's almost surprising that Harris didn't choose her to be her running mate.

