Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor Statistics

As Twitchy reported earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) dropped an atomic bomb on the Democratic National Convention and on Kamala Harris's campaign today by revising its employment report down by nearly 1,000,000 jobs.

This is devastating, the worst downward revision in more than 15 years, and pretty solid proof that Harris, Biden, and their entire administration have been lying to Americans about the 'success' of Bidenomics.

This was gigantic news today. Anyone from the administration appearing on television during the DNC -- even with a lapdog media -- had to have expected questions about the jobs report.

ESPECIALLY if you are the freaking Secretary of Commerce!

But, as has become glaringly obvious over four years, the entire Biden administration is a Confederacy of Dunces. Check out Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's response to being asked about the numbers:

Reporter: Nearly a million jobs "created" since Kamala took office do not exist.



Raimondo: “I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful.”



Reporter: "It is from the Bureau of Labor."



Raimondo: "I'm not familiar with that."pic.twitter.com/UFKJiwWuPZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

Not familiar with that?

Did she mean she's not familiar with the jobs report? As Commerce Secretary?

Or, even worse, is she ... is she not familiar with the BLS itself?

Harris-Biden Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says she doesn't believe new government data that shows almost a million of the jobs the Harris-Biden admin claimed to have "created" don't actually exist.



"I'm not familiar with that." pic.twitter.com/JaAwEWKuNC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2024

She actually tried to blame the jobs numbers on Donald Trump at the beginning of this interview. Unbelievable ... and also not surprising. Democrats genuinely have nothing else.

(Also, it was a nice touch of ABC News to call her the 'former Rhode Island governor' in their chyron. Were they aware in advance how much stupider she would look if they accurately used her current title?)

She is the… SECRETARY OF COMMERCE. FFS. https://t.co/RTiYGuBBvj — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 21, 2024

Ok folks. Biden's commerce secretary Gina Raimondo (who runs the US Bureau of Economic Analysis) is "not familiar" with the Bureau of Labor Statistics which makes up the monthly jobs report https://t.co/wxUSfXJOUx — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 21, 2024

We've had to repeat this a few times because we're still a little bit shocked at the utter incompetence on full display.

LOL.

In a way, it makes sense. Raimondo is an avid DEI advocate. When the CHIPS Act was passed, she demanded that companies have DEI requirements to be able to get funds. You might recognize the Senator who demolished her for that:

Sen. @JDVance1 gets Commerce @SecRaimondo to admit the Biden Admin is forcing companies to submit a plan for "equity" and "workplace diversity" to receive CHIPs funds. pic.twitter.com/tnvpbLCXjN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2023

After her response about the BLS report today, we're not even sure that Raimondo knows what the CHIPS Act is. She might believe it's about Doritos and shrinkflation.

There's a very big chance Harris would have had the exact same stupid answer to this question which is why they are shielding her from the media. https://t.co/MMbXAt4DQa — Brittany (@bccover) August 21, 2024

We have no problem believing that Harris's surrogates are just as stupid as Harris herself.

I mean, holy crap...



This is the current US Secretary of Commerce.



To be unaware of this report that rewrote very jobs report the Biden Administration has trumpeted over the last year... speechless



If she's lying in such a bald face manner... also speechless — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 21, 2024

Maybe she can try to claim she was drunk. Everyone else at the DNC seems to be.

I tried to warn y’all about elevating Gina “kNoCk iT oFf” Raimondo, who spent all of COVID being driven around in her Rhode Island government-issued SUV screaming at anyone walking outside without a mask. https://t.co/HSSuyT7pNz — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 21, 2024

Raimondo's AWFL behavior as governor during COVID comes as a surprise to absolutely no one.

Is everyone in the Biden administration retarded? https://t.co/JItm76FtG5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 21, 2024

Ahem ... we'll let our readers answer that question.

Nothing to see here. Just the the current US Secretary of Commerce saying she's unaware of the report that revised job creation down by more than 800K over the last year - on top of the ongoing monthly revisions...



In a normal administration this would be a five-alarm fire https://t.co/0eypVnHrSq — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 21, 2024

Hey, what's a little catastrophic jobs report when you consider that the Biden-Harris administration also didn't fire anyone after an Afghanistan withdrawal that left $80 million in military equipment to the Taliban and 13 American servicemembers dead?

I asked many times; What the heck does the Dept of Commerce do??|



Abolish it! https://t.co/c9HeJICKYm — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) August 21, 2024

Outside of the census, patents, and trademarks, analyzing data is practically the only thing the Commerce Department does. If they can't do that, then there is no reason for them to exist. Or for Raimondo to have a cushy do-nothing, know-nothing job.

They’re not sending their best https://t.co/s2IfMhCYry — Alex Wilkes (@AlexandraWilkes) August 21, 2024

Actually, we are pretty sure that they are sending their best. And that is a far scarier thought.

Holy hell. We are governed by idiots. https://t.co/LxOaMIDwHA — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 21, 2024

Ain't that the hard -- damned hard -- and infuriating truth?

Of course, there will be no consequences for Raimondo after this public failure. She is doing everything that Biden did -- and Harris now does -- want her to be doing: lying, hiding facts from the American people, and blaming everything on Trump.

With that resume, it's almost surprising that Harris didn't choose her to be her running mate.