Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS)

After some 'technical issues' delayed the release of revised jobs numbers from last year (April 2023 to March 2024), we now know just how bad the jobs market is (and how much the Biden-Harris administration was lying to us).

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revised the report down by 818,000 jobs. That's the largest downward revision in 15 years.

US jobs report revised down by 818,000 overall! This is really bad pic.twitter.com/iANUtX80Ek — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 21, 2024

Nearly a million jobs -- jobs the Biden-Harris administration bragged about repeatedly -- never existed.

More from CNBC:

The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. As part of its preliminary annual benchmark revisions to the nonfarm payroll numbers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual job growth was nearly 30% less than the initially reported 2.9 million from April 2023 through March of this year.



The revision to the total payrolls level of -0.5% is the largest since 2009. The numbers are routinely revised each month, but the BLS does a broader revision each year when it gets the results of the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.



They have lied to us about everything! — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) August 21, 2024

Biden / Harris Economics strikes again. — Papa Eddie (@PaPaEddie24) August 21, 2024

BREAKING: The Bureau of Labor Statistics makes the largest downward employment revision in 15 years, reveals the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially reported



The revision was worse than expected, with Wells Fargo expecting a 600,000 job revision and JPMorgan… pic.twitter.com/bmMBDqAzph — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024

And some projections predicted up to one million jobs would be lost in this revision.

This is only the beginning.



I learned yesterday after the announcement of the correction of a million jobs that they didn't just cook the books for one year. They're admitting that they cooked the labor numbers for two years and that is just what they're admitting to right now.… https://t.co/l8e62PBORT — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) August 21, 2024

And if Kamala wins and enacts her policies, it'll get worse.

SHOCKING: Harris-Biden Job Creation Claims DEBUNKED—818,000 Jobs They Boasted About NEVER EXISTED!



This is the Largest Employment Correction in 15 Years. pic.twitter.com/Qn3Cid9ONn — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 21, 2024

The American people who were looking for jobs, working multiple jobs, and still struggling to make ends meet knew this ages ago.

The “job” situation Kamala boasts about does not exist



This “downward revision” of 818,000 jobs is the largest such revision in 15 years



Why don’t they just report it correctly the first time?



Were they lying for purposes of election propaganda?



pic.twitter.com/ojg703VhlW — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 21, 2024

Yes. They were lying.

