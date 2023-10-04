JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding

This is straight fire. Ohio Senator JD Vance absolutely grills Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the Biden administration requiring American companies to submit 'equity' and 'workplace diversity' plans if they want to get CHIPs funding. Watch:
Sen. @JDVance1 gets Commerce @SecRaimondo to admit the Biden Admin is forcing companies to submit a plan for "equity" and "workplace diversity" to receive CHIPs funds. pic.twitter.com/tnvpbLCXjN— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2023
It's amazing to watch Raimondo say there are no mandates, and then say 'they have to show us a workforce plan' that the administration will 'evaluate' in order to get money. There's no way they're going to award money to a company without a state-approved DEI plan. The doublespeak is breathtaking; Vance doesn't let her get away with it, however.
She could screw up the change of a light bulb— tradeCraft (@gsjdiehev) October 4, 2023
Too late. They already did that.
This infuriates me. Business owners should be able to hire the best candidate, no matter what their race, etc. is.— Joe Culby (@CulbyJoe) October 4, 2023
It should infuriate anyone.
He is good!! https://t.co/zmIbOJ50SE— Donny Barstoal (@basedinstinct1) October 4, 2023
He handled it well. Really well.
Mandating that companies submit diversity quotas is racist and un-American.— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 4, 2023
It also harms the noble goal of building more computer chips right here at home. https://t.co/qhvdTZFJru
Government makes everything worse.
When they passed pandemic relief, schools and hospitals were required to perpetuate the pandemic.— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 4, 2023
When they passed the IRA, it required advancing Climate Quixote agenda.
And now with the CHIPS Act, it mandates compliance with DEI revolutionary dogma.
Are you getting it yet? https://t.co/Lmpechhcvv
Recommended
There's a pattern, all you've got to do is connect the dots.
Not a fan of Vance but this is fire. We want companies to make stuff in the US but then tell them they have to submit a workforce plan for government approval? WTF? https://t.co/A8xDXcvpFK— 🦩rockmom 💃🏻 (@rockmom) October 4, 2023
Exactly.
Quota and DEI policies are intentional discrimination on the basis of race and sex. https://t.co/fFEejuPGbC— Chris Davis (@ChrisLDavis82) October 4, 2023
Yes they are.
This administration and the democratic party is openly racist.— ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) October 4, 2023
That needs to be the thrust of the attacks on it - not costs. https://t.co/zZoHoYFJm9
The former would resonate better with people than the latter.
Workplace diversity mandates tied to government funding should be illegal.— 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕜𝕖𝕣 (@AtheismNTheCity) October 4, 2023
No public money should every be used for it, and no company with diversity quotas or mandates should ever be allowed to receive federal money. https://t.co/x0N3rImMCv
Quotas and mandates are racist and counterproductive. Repeat this until it sinks in.
Wait until you realize that this was never a function of government.— Tom Morgan (@TomMorgan68) October 4, 2023
The federal government has no business whatsoever telling a private business who they can hire.
This is your tax dollars being stolen from you, by force, and set on fire in front of your face.
It shouldn't be a function of the government. Yet here we are.
Senator J.D. Vance shining light on the fact that the Biden Admin has DEI mandates for companies that want to receive CHIPs funds.— CommiesOnCampus (@CommiesOnCampus) October 4, 2023
I'm sure those chips will be superior in quality to those from China given that they'll be made by a workforce where merit no longer matters. https://t.co/8ZeI3n1TNq
Chips are a vital part of everything from phones to cars to appliances. They need to work. We need a strong workforce an to compete with China.
Why add barriers to entry to an industry that we need to reshore to USA quickly because of a impending war which would render our technological capabilities useless?— T-Bone Tony (@AFlatBSharp) October 4, 2023
Installing a politically correct politburo is not going to create microchips.
No, it's not going to make microchips. It will employ a bunch of bureaucrats, though.
The US government is more focused on racial bean counting than actually getting companies from friendly Asian countries under threat from China to manufacture in America.— T-Bone Tony (@AFlatBSharp) October 4, 2023
Priorities, as always, are askew in this administration.
Deeming it socialism would be too kind…— TheKingofScots (@TheKingof_Scots) October 5, 2023
It is kind of an insult to socialism.
See what accepting government $$ does to everyone?— Seriously? Ungovernable! Self-veri-fied (@Seriously_onfb) October 4, 2023
Corrupts everything.
Stop accepting it, make it on your own like an adult. https://t.co/XQlD5qKHO1
Whoever controls the purse strings has a lot of power over, well, everything else.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member