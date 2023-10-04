New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants...
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to...
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's...
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre is she's heard Trump's name floated for House...
Glenn Greenwald obliterates NYT and corporate media (again) in thread about EU censorship...
VICE asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats
President Biden to deliver a 'major' speech about funding Ukraine

JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 04, 2023

This is straight fire. Ohio Senator JD Vance absolutely grills Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the Biden administration requiring American companies to submit 'equity' and 'workplace diversity' plans if they want to get CHIPs funding. Watch:

Advertisement

It's amazing to watch Raimondo say there are no mandates, and then say 'they have to show us a workforce plan' that the administration will 'evaluate' in order to get money. There's no way they're going to award money to a company without a state-approved DEI plan. The doublespeak is breathtaking; Vance doesn't let her get away with it, however. 

Too late. They already did that.

It should infuriate anyone.

He handled it well. Really well.

Government makes everything worse.

Recommended

Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
Advertisement

There's a pattern, all you've got to do is connect the dots.

Exactly.

Yes they are.

The former would resonate better with people than the latter.

Quotas and mandates are racist and counterproductive. Repeat this until it sinks in.

Advertisement

It shouldn't be a function of the government. Yet here we are.

Chips are a vital part of everything from phones to cars to appliances. They need to work. We need a strong workforce an to compete with China.

No, it's not going to make microchips. It will employ a bunch of bureaucrats, though.

Priorities, as always, are askew in this administration.

It is kind of an insult to socialism.

Advertisement

Whoever controls the purse strings has a lot of power over, well, everything else.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CHINA JOBS TECHNOLOGY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to The Nation
Amy Curtis
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Amy Curtis
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants in ICE detention?
Brett T.
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts Tertullianus
Advertisement