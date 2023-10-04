JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding

This is straight fire. Ohio Senator JD Vance absolutely grills Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the Biden administration requiring American companies to submit 'equity' and 'workplace diversity' plans if they want to get CHIPs funding. Watch:

Sen. @JDVance1 gets Commerce @SecRaimondo to admit the Biden Admin is forcing companies to submit a plan for "equity" and "workplace diversity" to receive CHIPs funds. pic.twitter.com/tnvpbLCXjN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2023

It's amazing to watch Raimondo say there are no mandates, and then say 'they have to show us a workforce plan' that the administration will 'evaluate' in order to get money. There's no way they're going to award money to a company without a state-approved DEI plan. The doublespeak is breathtaking; Vance doesn't let her get away with it, however.

She could screw up the change of a light bulb — tradeCraft (@gsjdiehev) October 4, 2023

Too late. They already did that.

This infuriates me. Business owners should be able to hire the best candidate, no matter what their race, etc. is. — Joe Culby (@CulbyJoe) October 4, 2023

It should infuriate anyone.

He handled it well. Really well.

Mandating that companies submit diversity quotas is racist and un-American.



It also harms the noble goal of building more computer chips right here at home. https://t.co/qhvdTZFJru — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 4, 2023

Government makes everything worse.

When they passed pandemic relief, schools and hospitals were required to perpetuate the pandemic.



When they passed the IRA, it required advancing Climate Quixote agenda.



And now with the CHIPS Act, it mandates compliance with DEI revolutionary dogma.



Are you getting it yet? https://t.co/Lmpechhcvv — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 4, 2023

There's a pattern, all you've got to do is connect the dots.

Not a fan of Vance but this is fire. We want companies to make stuff in the US but then tell them they have to submit a workforce plan for government approval? WTF? https://t.co/A8xDXcvpFK — 🦩rockmom 💃🏻 (@rockmom) October 4, 2023

Exactly.

Quota and DEI policies are intentional discrimination on the basis of race and sex. https://t.co/fFEejuPGbC — Chris Davis (@ChrisLDavis82) October 4, 2023

Yes they are.

This administration and the democratic party is openly racist.



That needs to be the thrust of the attacks on it - not costs. https://t.co/zZoHoYFJm9 — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) October 4, 2023

The former would resonate better with people than the latter.

Workplace diversity mandates tied to government funding should be illegal.



No public money should every be used for it, and no company with diversity quotas or mandates should ever be allowed to receive federal money. https://t.co/x0N3rImMCv — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕜𝕖𝕣 (@AtheismNTheCity) October 4, 2023

Quotas and mandates are racist and counterproductive. Repeat this until it sinks in.

Wait until you realize that this was never a function of government.

The federal government has no business whatsoever telling a private business who they can hire.

This is your tax dollars being stolen from you, by force, and set on fire in front of your face. — Tom Morgan (@TomMorgan68) October 4, 2023

It shouldn't be a function of the government. Yet here we are.

Senator J.D. Vance shining light on the fact that the Biden Admin has DEI mandates for companies that want to receive CHIPs funds.



I'm sure those chips will be superior in quality to those from China given that they'll be made by a workforce where merit no longer matters. https://t.co/8ZeI3n1TNq — CommiesOnCampus (@CommiesOnCampus) October 4, 2023

Chips are a vital part of everything from phones to cars to appliances. They need to work. We need a strong workforce an to compete with China.

Why add barriers to entry to an industry that we need to reshore to USA quickly because of a impending war which would render our technological capabilities useless?



Installing a politically correct politburo is not going to create microchips. — T-Bone Tony (@AFlatBSharp) October 4, 2023

No, it's not going to make microchips. It will employ a bunch of bureaucrats, though.

The US government is more focused on racial bean counting than actually getting companies from friendly Asian countries under threat from China to manufacture in America. — T-Bone Tony (@AFlatBSharp) October 4, 2023

Priorities, as always, are askew in this administration.

Deeming it socialism would be too kind… — TheKingofScots (@TheKingof_Scots) October 5, 2023

It is kind of an insult to socialism.

See what accepting government $$ does to everyone?



Corrupts everything.



Stop accepting it, make it on your own like an adult. https://t.co/XQlD5qKHO1 — Seriously? Ungovernable! Self-veri-fied (@Seriously_onfb) October 4, 2023

Whoever controls the purse strings has a lot of power over, well, everything else.





***

