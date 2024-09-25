This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke on 'The View'

President Biden promised -- if elected -- to 'turn down the temperature' and 'restore the soul' of the nation.

That promise lasted about five seconds. After years of saying former President Donald Trump is a 'threat to democracy' and literally Hitler reincarnated two deranged Leftists have tried to kill Trump.

You'd think this would make the Democrats reconsider their rhetoric. But it hasn't and it never will.

Here's Joe Biden on 'The View', making an assassination joke.

Joe Biden pretends to squash a bug after Whoopi Goldberg compares Trump to an insect. pic.twitter.com/dcJjYIkACB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2024

See? Trump is the bug and Biden squished him!

Hahahaahahahaa! It's so funny to joke about assassinating the former president and current GOP nominee.

No. No it isn't.

This is sick and deranged.

Yep.

It sure does.

I thought he was supposed to “heal” the nation? — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) September 25, 2024

Honestly, it's clear they think getting rid of Trump is how they 'heal' the nation.

They're monstrous.

All of the brainpower at that table couldn't light small candle. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) September 25, 2024

No, it couldn't.

Third instance of Democrats dehumanizing Donald Trump just this morning https://t.co/6EYCvpljHz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 25, 2024

Just this morning.

Think about that.

Leftists continue to message violence against Trump https://t.co/WCLgVT8SaU — Bill Cole LGBFJB+ (@CarterGwynn2) September 25, 2024

And not one person on the panel calls it out.

Not surprised, but worth noting for the next time they talk about violent rhetoric.

No big deal… just a sitting president making an assássination joke against a leading candidate for president, the day after that President’s DOJ let the world know there was a $150,000 price on Trump’s head https://t.co/LqiBynEfIB



Cc @jenvanlaar https://t.co/B3MO9KiA6W — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 25, 2024

Yep. Law enforcement wouldn't release the Nashville shooter's manifesto for fear of 'stoking violence' but they dropped the $150k bounty on Trump within days.

Whooping and Joe are both lower than pond scum! https://t.co/B0TPk6eQfh — @GarryOwenInfantry (@GarryOwen11B) September 25, 2024

Pond scum is insulted by this.

They keep telling us what they want. Disgusting waste of breath. https://t.co/EMplUQXXmB — Robin (@rmjennings37) September 25, 2024

They do keep telling us what they want. It's scary.

Democrats are the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/OHmSOVNs0P — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

They are. They absolutely are.