This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke on 'The View'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Biden promised -- if elected -- to 'turn down the temperature' and 'restore the soul' of the nation.

That promise lasted about five seconds. After years of saying former President Donald Trump is a 'threat to democracy' and literally Hitler reincarnated two deranged Leftists have tried to kill Trump.

You'd think this would make the Democrats reconsider their rhetoric. But it hasn't and it never will.

Here's Joe Biden on 'The View', making an assassination joke.

See? Trump is the bug and Biden squished him!

Hahahaahahahaa! It's so funny to joke about assassinating the former president and current GOP nominee.

No. No it isn't.

This is sick and deranged.

Yep.

It sure does.

Honestly, it's clear they think getting rid of Trump is how they 'heal' the nation.

They're monstrous.

No, it couldn't.

Just this morning.

Think about that.

And not one person on the panel calls it out.

Not surprised, but worth noting for the next time they talk about violent rhetoric.

Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'
Doug P.
Yep. Law enforcement wouldn't release the Nashville shooter's manifesto for fear of 'stoking violence' but they dropped the $150k bounty on Trump within days.

Pond scum is insulted by this.

They do keep telling us what they want. It's scary.

They are. They absolutely are.

