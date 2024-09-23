Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad

We're currently in a war of endorsements. As we reported, Kamala Harris has been endorsed by everyone from Martha Stewart to Scientific American (her mother was a scientist, after all). She's also garnered the support of the IRS workers' union, after breaking the tie on the Inflation Reduction Act which promised millions to hire 87,000 new employees. One, and don't forget the one-two punch of Republicans Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney.

As we noted, though, it was like a funeral on CNN after the Teamsters chose not to endorse anyone, claiming there wasn't a consensus among the membership (even though Donald Trump polled at 58 percent).

Detransitioner Chloe Cole has shot an ad endorsing Donald Trump — which isn't surprising, considering Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made it a sanctuary state for transgender minors. As The Hill reported, Walz's "trans refuge" legislation could separate minors from their parents' custody if they don't agree to affirm their child's new gender.

We hope this is seen far and wide:

I am a detransitioner, a formerly transgender child. I was directly harmed by Kamala Harris’ radical policies.



I am endorsing President Donald Trump because he has promised to put a stop to sex changes for minors. pic.twitter.com/0IU3810sHX — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) September 23, 2024

It's criminal how detransitioners never get a voice, or are ignored or told to shut up.

Bravo! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

You have incredible strength and courage Chloe. Thank you for telling your story. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 23, 2024

Thank you for never stopping. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 23, 2024

In Minnesota, Tim Walz signed into law the “trans refuge bill” which creates the opportunity for the state to take custody of children if their parents refuse to allow their own child to transition. Walz might be more dangerous than Harris. — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) September 23, 2024

Appreciate you speaking out. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) September 23, 2024

This needs to be on TV — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) September 23, 2024

Chloe's is a very important story.



Democrats don't want to talk about the dark side of the human tragedy of "gender affirming care."



We have to force them to see the damage they are doing to our children. — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) September 23, 2024

In sad but related news, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just last week signed an executive order banning "dangerous" conversion therapy.

We've heard the voices of LGBTQ Kentuckians and we stand with them. Today I was proud to sign an executive order banning dangerous conversion “therapy” on our kids. No child, regardless of their sexuality, should be subjected to harm. pic.twitter.com/R4A9PhB6Qj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 18, 2024

But you protect "converting" kids into eunuchs? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 18, 2024

