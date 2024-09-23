New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American...
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're currently in a war of endorsements. As we reported, Kamala Harris has been endorsed by everyone from Martha Stewart to Scientific American (her mother was a scientist, after all). She's also garnered the support of the IRS workers' union, after breaking the tie on the Inflation Reduction Act which promised millions to hire 87,000 new employees. One, and don't forget the one-two punch of Republicans Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney.

As we noted, though, it was like a funeral on CNN after the Teamsters chose not to endorse anyone, claiming there wasn't a consensus among the membership (even though Donald Trump polled at 58 percent).

Detransitioner Chloe Cole has shot an ad endorsing Donald Trump — which isn't surprising, considering Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made it a sanctuary state for transgender minors. As The Hill reported, Walz's "trans refuge" legislation could separate minors from their parents' custody if they don't agree to affirm their child's new gender.

We hope this is seen far and wide:

It's criminal how detransitioners never get a voice, or are ignored or told to shut up.

In sad but related news, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just last week signed an executive order banning "dangerous" conversion therapy.

***

