Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate

This hasn't happened since the 1980s — the Teamsters Union has chosen not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 election. The labor union announced it decision Wednesday after a poll of its members.
Teamsters announce: NO ENDORSEMENT for president.— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) September 18, 2024
Executive board found "no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee."
September 18, 2024
Wow, they couldn't find support for one candidate over the other by polling their members? That seems odd, since the Teamsters released the polling data from the members.
TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA— Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024
“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx
… and today we are delivering on that promise to our members,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership.”
The Teamsters have not yet endorsed any candidate for U.S. President. The union’s General Executive Board expects to announce a decision on Wednesday.
Huh, it looks like Donald Trump was leading Kamala Harris 59.6 percent to 34 percent according to the electronic member poll, and a similar 58 percent to 31 percent in the phone poll, both taken after the ABC presidential debate.
Recommended
Ummm…their members were rather overwhelmingly backing Trump, at nearly a— Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) September 18, 2024
2/1 rate.
“No definitive support” https://t.co/ohrCrFjOxt pic.twitter.com/zrr7jmSbNY
lol the standards were “majority support” for Harris or “universal support” for Trump? https://t.co/eUke4LbVpD pic.twitter.com/uNCp5QefIg— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 18, 2024
It doesn't sound like union leadership is listening to the membership. And it doesn't look good for Harris.
Pussies. Your membership is overwhelmingly for Trump. Hope your "leadership" is gone by tomorrow.— JWF (@JammieWF) September 18, 2024
This looks like an endorsement. pic.twitter.com/2YBBUEVj2r— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024
Bruh pic.twitter.com/SayJkQ1wJj— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 18, 2024
"Lunchbox" Joe Biden actually had a comfortable lead before he was forced out of the race. It was probably due to all of his childhood stories from Scranton.
So you either endorse the Democrat or don’t make an endorsement?— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2024
Union leaders are like a more corrupt version of a corrupt politician.
Union leadership doing whatever they want at the expense of the members. Pretty typical. Carry on as usual.— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 18, 2024
How could the Teamsters release those poll numbers and their statement in the same day? They have no shame.
Wow. These numbers tell us alot in terms of how things may go in a state like Pennsylvania or Michigan. https://t.co/wIo6JW2BJj— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 18, 2024
Union bosses taking care of their members, or themselves?— Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 18, 2024
This is cowardly. Make the endorsement your members overwhelmingly want.— SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) September 18, 2024
Big failure of leadership.— Daniel Micovic (@DanMicovic) September 18, 2024
I guess no taxes on overtime wasn't appealing enough.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 18, 2024
No matter. I do applaud you for releasing your polling data.
Shocker... but thanks for reminding me why i always have been and always will be anti union.— 🅹🅾🆂🅷 (@Bello_Cartel_86) September 18, 2024
Bunch of commies.
When more than half of your brothers and sisters support a candidate, that's usually who you should endorse.— Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) September 18, 2024
Whether you like it or not, Donald Trump is good for you, me, and the rest of America. You should take that final step and endorse, and not be cowards.
This is amazingly weak of the Teamsters, but it doesn't look like the members were waiting on an endorsement to make up their minds.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member