Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 18, 2024
Twitter

This hasn't happened since the 1980s — the Teamsters Union has chosen not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 election. The labor union announced it decision Wednesday after a poll of its members.

Advertisement

Wow, they couldn't find support for one candidate over the other by polling their members? That seems odd, since the Teamsters released the polling data from the members.

… and today we are delivering on that promise to our members,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership.”

The Teamsters have not yet endorsed any candidate for U.S. President. The union’s General Executive Board expects to announce a decision on Wednesday.

Huh, it looks like Donald Trump was leading Kamala Harris 59.6 percent to 34 percent according to the electronic member poll, and a similar 58 percent to 31 percent in the phone poll, both taken after the ABC presidential debate.

It doesn't sound like union leadership is listening to the membership. And it doesn't look good for Harris.

"Lunchbox" Joe Biden actually had a comfortable lead before he was forced out of the race. It was probably due to all of his childhood stories from Scranton.

How could the Teamsters release those poll numbers and their statement in the same day? They have no shame.

Advertisement

This is amazingly weak of the Teamsters, but it doesn't look like the members were waiting on an endorsement to make up their minds.

***

