Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate

This hasn't happened since the 1980s — the Teamsters Union has chosen not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 election. The labor union announced it decision Wednesday after a poll of its members.

Teamsters announce: NO ENDORSEMENT for president.



Executive board found "no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee." — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) September 18, 2024

Wow, they couldn't find support for one candidate over the other by polling their members? That seems odd, since the Teamsters released the polling data from the members.

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA



“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

… and today we are delivering on that promise to our members,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership.” The Teamsters have not yet endorsed any candidate for U.S. President. The union’s General Executive Board expects to announce a decision on Wednesday.

Huh, it looks like Donald Trump was leading Kamala Harris 59.6 percent to 34 percent according to the electronic member poll, and a similar 58 percent to 31 percent in the phone poll, both taken after the ABC presidential debate.

Ummm…their members were rather overwhelmingly backing Trump, at nearly a

2/1 rate.

“No definitive support” https://t.co/ohrCrFjOxt pic.twitter.com/zrr7jmSbNY — Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) September 18, 2024

lol the standards were “majority support” for Harris or “universal support” for Trump? https://t.co/eUke4LbVpD pic.twitter.com/uNCp5QefIg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 18, 2024

It doesn't sound like union leadership is listening to the membership. And it doesn't look good for Harris.

Pussies. Your membership is overwhelmingly for Trump. Hope your "leadership" is gone by tomorrow. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 18, 2024

This looks like an endorsement. pic.twitter.com/2YBBUEVj2r — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024

"Lunchbox" Joe Biden actually had a comfortable lead before he was forced out of the race. It was probably due to all of his childhood stories from Scranton.

So you either endorse the Democrat or don’t make an endorsement?



Union leaders are like a more corrupt version of a corrupt politician. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2024

Union leadership doing whatever they want at the expense of the members. Pretty typical. Carry on as usual. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 18, 2024

How could the Teamsters release those poll numbers and their statement in the same day? They have no shame.

Wow. These numbers tell us alot in terms of how things may go in a state like Pennsylvania or Michigan. https://t.co/wIo6JW2BJj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 18, 2024

Union bosses taking care of their members, or themselves? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 18, 2024

This is cowardly. Make the endorsement your members overwhelmingly want. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) September 18, 2024

Big failure of leadership. — Daniel Micovic (@DanMicovic) September 18, 2024

I guess no taxes on overtime wasn't appealing enough.



No matter. I do applaud you for releasing your polling data. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 18, 2024

Shocker... but thanks for reminding me why i always have been and always will be anti union.



Bunch of commies. — 🅹🅾🆂🅷 (@Bello_Cartel_86) September 18, 2024

When more than half of your brothers and sisters support a candidate, that's usually who you should endorse.



Whether you like it or not, Donald Trump is good for you, me, and the rest of America. You should take that final step and endorse, and not be cowards. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) September 18, 2024

This is amazingly weak of the Teamsters, but it doesn't look like the members were waiting on an endorsement to make up their minds.

