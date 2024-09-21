Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As...
The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an Ad RIGHT NOW

Doug P.  |  1:33 PM on September 21, 2024
meme

Earlier this month Vice President Kamala Harris said she was honored to have the endorsement of the previous "worse than Hitler" who Democrats insisted was a warmonger and war criminal, Dick Cheney. 

The Harris campaign considered that a "win" for Kamala, and the "Kamala's Wins" X account has spotted yet another victory for their movement with the following endorsement:

Seriously? First Dick Cheney and now this?

We're starting to think the "Kamala Wins" account is actually being run by an undercover Trump campaign operative, but just in case that endorsement brag needs to be in a GOP ad before the end of the day:

A presidential candidate is actually bragging about this

The union that represents the nation’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents announced Wednesday that it is endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris for president in this year’s election. 

Vice President Harris has played a role in “one of the most pro-labor administrations in history,” the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) explained in a press release announcing its decision: 

“The administration also delivered agency budgets that provide federal employees with additional staffing and resources, including significant new investments to rebuild the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act.” 

The Harris campaign: Proudly endorsed by the IRS and Dick Cheney! Maybe Project 2025 should endorse Harris just to see if they accidentally brag about it.

It's like getting a great big hug from Lois Lerner herself!

That's just one more thing to keep in mind when you're voting.

