Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)

Around 20 years ago, then Vice President Dick Cheney was known best in many Democrat circles as a war monger, fascist, war criminal, and many other names we won't repeat here.

It's likely the Harris campaign's not doing as well with their internal polls as they're claiming, because this endorsement was welcomed with open arms:

Dick Cheney officially endorses Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/63Fit0RjJ1 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 6, 2024

Kamala Harris has reacted to the endorsement from the person Joe Biden called "probably the most dangerous Vice President we've had in American history."

But Harris is welcoming the endorsement from the "most dangerous Vice President we've had in American history" because it might help her defeat the man Democrats call the most dangerous presidential candidate in American history. Harris is deeply honored:

Vice President Harris tells reporters, “I’m honored” to have the endorsement of Dick Cheney. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2024

Maybe the Harris campaign's thinking is, "hey, a Dick Cheney endorsement sure can't hurt."

Here's why:

"Dick Cheney had a higher approval rating."https://t.co/eWFu7nbUYT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 25, 2021

That's been pretty consistent for the duration of Harris' tenure as Biden's VP:

Harris has the worst approval rating of any recent VP and it’s not particularly close. That includes Pence and Dick Cheney. https://t.co/BmwNnjblyd pic.twitter.com/rAhPtHX6zH — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 13, 2023

Kamala Harris has a lower approval rating than Dick Cheney



No, this isnt Fox News. This is MSNBC pic.twitter.com/HUiju0zK9b — Gio DeBatta 🍸 (@GDebatta) June 27, 2023

OUCH! In fairness though, it was difficult to have an approval rating lower than Kamala Harris did as VP.

See the Cheney endorsement will really help! Proof right here! Lol 😂 — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) September 7, 2024

"Any port in a storm," as the saying goes.