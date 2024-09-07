WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrant...
Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and...
Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All...
It's a CULT: NPR Reports 'Eco-Chaplains' Are Helping Lefties Cope With 'Climate Grief'
Climate Change Alarmism Takes a Holiday as DNC Flies Anti-Trump/Vance Banners Over College...
Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Supp...
Try Not to Laugh As Dem Cheerleader Tries to Take Dick Cheney's Harris...
'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would...
'Says It All'! Trump Responds After Dick, Liz Cheney Endorse Harris-Walz and Dems...
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What...
WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic...
Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala...
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment o...

Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)

Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on September 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

Around 20 years ago, then Vice President Dick Cheney was known best in many Democrat circles as a war monger, fascist, war criminal, and many other names we won't repeat here. 

Advertisement

It's likely the Harris campaign's not doing as well with their internal polls as they're claiming, because this endorsement was welcomed with open arms:

Kamala Harris has reacted to the endorsement from the person Joe Biden called "probably the most dangerous Vice President we've had in American history."

But Harris is welcoming the endorsement from the "most dangerous Vice President we've had in American history" because it might help her defeat the man Democrats call the most dangerous presidential candidate in American history. Harris is deeply honored: 

Maybe the Harris campaign's thinking is, "hey, a Dick Cheney endorsement sure can't hurt." 

Here's why: 

Recommended

WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's been pretty consistent for the duration of Harris' tenure as Biden's VP:

OUCH! In fairness though, it was difficult to have an approval rating lower than Kamala Harris did as VP.

"Any port in a storm," as the saying goes.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Support Them
Amy Curtis
Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and Understand Kamala's Agenda
Amy Curtis
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't)
Grateful Calvin
'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would Not Pardon Hunter
Doug P.
Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All That Long Ago
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing Amy Curtis
Advertisement