Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All That Long Ago

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on September 07, 2024

As you now know, real life again collided with the Babylon Bee after the Democrats and their supporters touted a big endorsement of Kamala Harris from... Dick Cheney: 

It IS huge, especially considering what Democrats like Joe Biden have said about Cheney: 

The DNC just 15 years ago was saying this about the man the Left spent years calling a warmonger and war criminal: 

That's just great.

Fact check: TRUE.

What the Dems are trying to delete is everybody else's memory of Kamala Harris' past comments and actions while convincing us she's for border security, lower taxes, lower inflation and has had nothing to do with what's happened over the last nearly four years. 

