Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All That Long Ago

As you now know, real life again collided with the Babylon Bee after the Democrats and their supporters touted a big endorsement of Kamala Harris from... Dick Cheney:

Advertisement

NEW >> Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney to support Vice President Harris in this election https://t.co/PyU6ntYhH8 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 6, 2024

BREAKING: Dick Cheney just announced he will be voting for Kamala Harris. Wow. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 6, 2024

WOW! Vice President Dick Cheney just announced that he’s voting for VP Kamala Harris. This is huge. Democrats, Republicans, and independents see the threat that Trump poses. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/pIqcY2ZtTL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 6, 2024

It IS huge, especially considering what Democrats like Joe Biden have said about Cheney:

According to Joe Biden, Dick Cheney is the most dangerous Vice President in American history.



Cheney supports Kamala Harris. Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/aSrZ3kV2lG — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 6, 2024

The DNC just 15 years ago was saying this about the man the Left spent years calling a warmonger and war criminal:

Why Dick Cheney shouldn't be trusted on national security: http://bit.ly/2aFVOf — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 4, 2009

That's just great.

Fact check: TRUE.

How long until you delete this? — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) September 7, 2024

What the Dems are trying to delete is everybody else's memory of Kamala Harris' past comments and actions while convincing us she's for border security, lower taxes, lower inflation and has had nothing to do with what's happened over the last nearly four years.